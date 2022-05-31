CAIRNBROOK, Pa. – Shade sophomore pitcher Tara Corradini was officially tabbed as the team’s ‘ace’ at the end of last season.
As a freshman, Corradini pitched sporadically behind then-senior McKenzie Baer, now at Division II West Liberty – but this year she has started every game in the circle for the Panthers, and she has not disappointed.
Corradini had another strong outing on Tuesday, recording a complete-game victory as Shade defeated Southern Fulton 4-1 to advance to the District 5 Class 1A softball championship game on Thursday.
“It was definitely a big win,” Shade coach Jason Baer said. “This was a good softball game. Each team made a couple mistakes, but we were able to use some small ball to pull through on offense. Of course, also, Tara threw a great game to keep them off-balance and keep us moving forward.”
The win marks Shade’s second consecutive appearance in the District 5-1A championship game; the Panthers played in their first-ever title contest last spring. Shade also clinched its second straight appearance in the PIAA playoffs.
“This was very important, especially with it being the last year for a lot of us,” said Reese Koback, one of five seniors on the Panthers’ roster. “With last year also being the farthest we’ve ever been, we want to get even farther than we were. We’ve put in a lot of hard work and dedication to get to this point, and we definitely don’t want to go home easy.”
The Panthers will face Meyersdale, a 13-0 winner in five innings over Shanksville, for the gold at a site and time to be determined. The Red Raiders have taken five of the last six District 5-1A crowns, including last season’s 20-9 win over the Panthers.
Shade (15-3) has split its two matchups with Meyersdale this season. The Red Raiders squeezed out a 3-2 victory in 10 innings on April 28, and the Panthers responded with a 9-2 win on May 4.
In the first game, Meyersdale sophomore pitcher Izabella Donaldson recorded 25 of the game’s 30 outs via strikeout. Shade made adjustments in its second meeting with Donaldson, tallying early runs and forcing the Red Raiders to bring in a reliever.
The Panthers agreed that their offensive performance will be key.
“That’s one thing we’re going to need to do is hit,” said Corradini, who homered off Donaldson in last year’s title game. “We need to play the way know how, especially offensively. Today, we really picked ourselves up after we had a couple strikeouts and left some runners out there. I’m proud of the way we came together.”
Shade mustered just six hits against Southern Fulton (6-15), but they came at opportune times.
Trailing 1-0 in the second inning, Jaedyn Krupper laid down a bunt single that resulted in a low throw to first base, allowing Anna Deneen to come in from second to tie the game.
The Panthers again used a bunt to score the go-ahead run in the fourth. Corradini crossed the plate on a sacrifice by Rylee Pongrac to put Shade in front 2-1. The Panthers added two insurance runs in the sixth on Corradini’s home run and an error to set the final.
“Their pitcher definitely got in a groove after our second at-bat,” Southern Fulton coach Melissa Mackel said. “She was throwing a lot better pitches and working around the zone. Our hitting obviously fell off a little, but when we put the ball in play, their defense made the plays when they needed to. The credit goes to them on a well-played game.”
Corradini took over after the second inning in the circle as well, effectively using her screwball to give up just one hit over the final five frames. Corradini allowed one run on three hits while striking out two and not allowing a walk.
“I really just worked on hitting my spots and staying in the zone,” Corradini said. “My defense did a really great job backing me up, too, because they put a lot of balls in play.”
Corradini and Krupper each tallied two hits to lead the Panthers, with Corradini scoring twice. Koback and Cassidy Mauger each added a hit.
“We faced a good pitcher today, as we will again in the next game,” Baer said. “We let a couple good pitches go, which let to a couple strikeouts, but we got the hits when we needed. We know we can beat this team, and as long as we play confidently and with defense, we have a good shot.”
