JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The top of Richland's senior class is certainly recognizable with two-time all-state quarterback/safety Kellan Stahl, wide receiver/cornerback Griffin LaRue and lineman Aidan Thomas leading the charge as multi-year starters.
The trio have made their mark with the Rams, who have gone 45-6 over the past four seasons to become the all-time winningest class in Richland history. While having those key veterans lead the way is important, the continual growth of the entire class of 13 seniors has helped the Rams win four straight District 6 Class 2A titles.
“You go back, Kellan, Aidan and Griffin, those guys for four years were part of all of them," Richland coach Brandon Bailey said after Wednesday's practice at Herlinger Field. "Each of the different seniors over the last four years came along at different points developmentally. Each and every one of them have been a big part. We had several seniors that got hurt early in the season and were not able to finish the season. Those guys are just as big of a part of it as the guys that are stars and scoring all of the touchdowns. It’s a special class."
Richland is 11-2 and will play at District 4 champion Southern Columbia at 7 p.m. Friday in a PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal matchup. This marks the third consecutive season the teams have squared off in the postseason. Southern Columbia (12-1) won 49-27 in a 2019 semifinal and 57-30 in a 2020 quarterfinal. The Tigers have won a state-record 11 PIAA titles, including four straight.
Southern Columbia is ranked No. 2 by Pennsylvania Football News, while Richland moved up from No. 5 to 3 in this week's rankings.
Richland has won seven straight games since its 40-13 loss to Central on Oct. 1. The Rams defeated Southern Huntingdon County (50-16), Bellwood-Antis (54-14) and Forest Hills (35-6) in the District 6 playoffs. Friday's victory was Richland's fifth overall district championship, all of them coming since 2012.
The Rams' surge has been fronted by improved play in the trenches. With Thomas as the lone starter returning, Richland has received better play at the line of scrimmage to continue its district reign. Senior offensive linemen Dominic Bethmann, Eli Fresch and Kaileb Ghezzi were junior varsity players their first three years. This fall, all three have stepped into more prominent roles and have seized their opportunities.
"They have worked hard, got stronger and finally became starting offensive linemen in their senior year," Bailey said. "Our team would not have been as successful and won a District 6 title if these guys did not continue to persevere when they were younger. I am very proud of them and grateful that they showed resiliency when they were unable to crack the starting lineup the past few years. After 13 games, I would say that our offensive line has been a strength for us."
Forming a cohesive unit on the offensive line was forged during Monday junior varsity games over the previous three seasons.
“We were all working together," Bethmann said. "We knew how to work as a group together. We were just learning what we had to do right, what we couldn’t do. That just prepared us for the next level.”
Richland had the unenviable task of replacing all-state performers in the trenches.
“Last year, watching Connor Rager and Bryce Batche, it was really lucky for us to learn from them and we can take that forward to this year," Ghezzi said. “Definitely doing the little things, doing everything right. Connor Rager, he was just a dog, an animal just going 100% every play.”
As the season progressed, the Rams were able to establish an efficient running game to complement an already potent passing attack led by Stahl and LaRue (889 yards and 14 touchdowns on 55 receptions).
“In the beginning of the season, we were trying to find ourselves," Ghezzi said. "Every game, our coaches get us ready with a great game plan. We follow it, we trust it.”
Taking advantage of vacant positions allowed this senior class to put their stamp on the team.
"I knew I had a really good opportunity ahead of me," Fresch said. "I had to work really hard, and I worked hard freshman, sophomore and junior year to get to this point. I had really good people in front of me to watch.”
After having its season end with losses to Southern Columbia in each of the previous two seasons, Thomas is eager for Friday's matchup.
“I’m fired up for this game," Thomas said. "I just want to take it to them and don’t allow them to get another state championship. I want to beat them. We just got to go out there and take the momentum to them.”
Richland is fine with playing the underdog role.
“I love driving 170 or however miles it is and being the underdog and nobody expecting us to win," said Stahl, who has completed 59% of his passes for 2,605 yards, 35 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. "I love it. It will be fun.”
Stahl, with 7,106 passing yards and 96 touchdowns and 1,877 rushing yards and 34 scores over his career, had the perfect description for this crop of seniors.
“We’re super-competitive," Stahl said. "We hate losing. We hate that feeling. We just like playing for each other.”
The other seniors include Ethan Cafeo, Chris Cordek, Tony DeMartino, Jeb Jordan, Demont Johnson, Xavier Manahan and Aidan McMahon.
Bailey believes this senior class has helped transform the program's culture.
“I think No. 1, this is my 20th season," he said. "When I came in here, I said to everybody, coaches, players, families, we have to expect to win when we get off the bus. It wasn’t always that way at Richland. These kids, we’re going to go play the No. 1 team in the state in Southern Columbia, the team that has won 11 state titles, and every one of those kids in our locker room is going to think they’re going to win on Friday night. That’s the absolute No. 1 key is just that belief in yourself and your teammates and trusting that they’re going to do the job.
"To work hard and be a JV player and maybe not get into a game as a freshman or sophomore, and continue to do that, that’s the reason we’ve won four straight district titles. It’s a program that’s been built by the kids who believe in it.”
