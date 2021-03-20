It’s been a long, unpredictable scholastic girls basketball season throughout the state.
One constant in Sidman has been the stellar play of the seven-time District 6 champion Forest Hills High School girls squad. The undefeated Rangers (20-0) will head to the program’s first state semifinal at District 7 champion Mohawk (18-4) at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the PIAA Class 3A bracket.
“They beat Punxsy pretty well,” Forest Hills coach Carol Cecere said of Mohawk’s 68-52 quarterfinal win over previously undefeated Punxsutawney. “I watched them last week (in a PIAA win against North Catholic) and they looked long. They take deep 3s. They play zone defense. They try to keep it outside the paint. They don’t like to let you drive.”
Forest Hills beat District 10 champion Fairview 58-30 on Friday night on the road. Junior Remi Smith had 14 points and senior Jordyn Smith had 11 as the Rangers made history by getting past the quarterfinal round.
Cecere’s team also had a chance to do something last year’s team was denied due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the final three rounds of the playoffs. Forest Hills had just beaten perennial power Villa Maria Academy to reach the quarterfinal round when play was halted.
“When we played Villa Maria, it was the 11th of March last year,” Cecere said. This team is 46-1 over the last two seasons. We have played a full calendar year without a loss. That’s something to be proud of. They got on track with all of the changes and everything.”
Mohawk seniors Hannah McDanel had 22 points and Nadia Lape had 21 in the quarterfinal win over Punxsutawney. Mohawk made nine 3-point field goals against the Chucks and nine from long range against North Catholic in a previous playoff win.
“If you’re in the top eight or if you’re making it this far and there are only four teams, everybody is really good,” Cecere said. “You just have to go out and play your game.
“I told them (Friday) night that they need to be resilient. Survive and advance. I’m sure the girls are really excited. They looked like they were ready to get on to the next day.”
The experienced Rangers lineup has five players averaging at least 6.1 points a game. Seniors Jordyn Smith (17.4 ppg, 5.6 rpg) and Paige Debias (10.8 ppg, 6.2 rpg), junior Remi Smith (9.6 ppg) and seniors Taylor Burda (8.2 ppg) and Madeline Cecere (6.1 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 5.2 apg, 2.0 spg) provide balance.
In addition to the mother-daughter combination in the semifinal round, the Cecere family also is enjoying the District 6 Portage boys’ historic run to the semifinals for a Tuesday date against District 7 champion Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
Portage Principal Ralph Cecere is Carol’s husband and Madeline’s father.
“He spent the night up there,” Carol Cecere said of Ralph’s trip to Hermitage for Portage’s win over Kennedy Catholic on Saturday afternoon. “It was really exciting for both of us. He was sending us updates. It’s exciting for both schools, the first time for the Portage Mustangs, too.”
The winner of Monday's semifinal will meet the victor of District 12 champion West Catholic (9-4) and District 11 titlist Notre Dame Green Pond (15-4) in Thursday's 5 p.m. championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey.
