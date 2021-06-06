The Johnstown Mill Rats used an all-around team effort to break a six-game losing streak on Saturday night with a 6-3 win over the Chillicothe Paints at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Starting pitcher Dylan Brosky's strong performance, along with home runs by D.J. Alexander and Nick Hess, helped the Mill Rats (3-6) capture the first game of a two-game weekend series against the Paints (3-5).
“The ball didn’t go our way the last couple of days, but that’s baseball,” said Mill Rats manager Parker Lynn. “It was nice to get back home to the Point Stadium, and I think we play well here. ... Tonight, we got consistency, both offensively and on the mound.”
Brosky scattered three hits and struck out 10 over seven shutout innings without walking a batter before being lifted due to the Prospect League's limit of 95 pitches per game.
“My slider was working,” said the right-handed California University of Pennsylvania junior, who is now 2-0 on the season with a 0.75 ERA. “I wanted to just throw strikes and stay on top in the count.”
“Dylan mixed up his pitches well, worked quick and kept them off balance all night,” added Lynn.
The Mill Rats opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning. Sam Mast’s leadoff single was followed one out later by Alexander’s long drive over the left-field screen that made it 2-0.
“The last few games have been a struggle,” Alexander said, “but when we play here at the Point, it gets our confidence going, and I felt confident at the plate.”
Johnstown added another run with two outs in the fourth when Hess doubled to center and came around to score after consecutive singles by Alexander and Jeremy Iellimo.
The home half of the fifth saw two more runs cross the plate for the Mill Rats. Asher Corl led off with a single and advanced to third on Bobby Lane’s ground-rule double to the gap in right-center field, then scored on a passed ball, with Lane moving up to third on the play. One out later, Damian Yenzi’s sacrifice fly brought in Lane to make it 5-0.
The Mill Rats tallied one more run in the sixth when Hess led off with a blast over the left-field screen. Hess, Corl and Alexander each had two of Johnstown’s 10 total hits on the night.
Johnstown reliever J.T. Wolke struck out the side in the top of the eighth, but Chillicothe got to him for three runs in the ninth. Alex Ludwick drew a one-out walk and scored the Paints’ first run on Jackson Feltner’s single. Mitchell Vincent then doubled to put runners at second and third, and Jake Silverstein’s two-run single cut the Chillicothe deficit to three.
However, Wolke settled down to strike out Josh Jackson looking and retire Ben Gbur on a grounder to close out the game.
“Tonight, we started off hot and got the job done,” said Lynn.
The Mill Rats and Paints conclude the weekend series with a 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon start.
