The WestPAC and Heritage Conference high school girls volleyball championships will highlight a busy slate of important contests played this week throughout the region.
WestPAC South champion Shade will play North champion Conemaugh Township at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Windber High School. Both teams are 17-2, with Conemaugh Township sweeping a match against Shade in three sets on Sept. 28.
The Heritage Conference semifinal round and championship round both will be played at IUP’s Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.
East Division top-seed Portage (16-2) will face West Division second-seed Homer-Center (12-3) in a best-of-three match at 7 p.m. Portage is the conference’s overall top seed, but the Mustangs lost in three sets to Homer-Center on Sept. 6.
West Division top-seed West Shamokin (14-2) will play East second-seed Northern Cambria (6-8) in a best-of-three semifinal at 6 p.m.
The semifinal winners then will play in a best-of-five championship match at approximately 8 p.m.
The PIAA District 6 boys and girls soccer playoffs open on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
In Class 1A boys, fifth-seed Bald Eagle Area will travel to fourth-seed West Shamokin at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will advance to face top-seeded Richland in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Thursday at Herlinger Field.
Tuesday’s other game in 1A boys will pair No. 6 Bishop Carroll Catholic against host No. 3 Forest Hills at 6 p.m.
The winner will face second-seeded United at 8 p.m. Thursday at Herlinger Field.
In District 6 Class 2A boys first-round games, No. 5 Juniata will travel to No. 4 Westmont Hilltop at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will visit top-seeded Central Cambria in an Oct. 31 semifinal.
Also in 2A boys, No. 6 Penn Cambria will visit No. 3 Cambria Heights at 7 p.m. Tuesday, with the winner to play No. 2 seed Penns Valley in a semifinal at Philipsburg-Osceola on Oct. 31.
The District 6 Class 1A girls soccer playoffs open on Wednesday as No. 4 Penns Valley plays at top-seeded Bald Eagle Area at 8 p.m. No. 3 Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic will play No. 2 West Branch at 6 p.m. at Bald Eagle Area.
The District 6 Class 2A girls will begin play with four games, two apiece on Wednesday and Thursday.
On Wednesday, eighth-seed Cambria Heights will play top-seed Central at 6 p.m. at Mansion Park. No. 5 Forest Hills will play No. 4 Tyrone at 8 p.m. at Mansion Park.
On Thursday, No. 6 Juniata will travel to No. 3 Somerset at 5:30 p.m., and No. 7 Richland will play second-seed Bedford at 6 p.m. at Mansion Park. The semifinals will be on Oct. 31.
In District 5 Class 1A boys soccer, Thursday’s first round will include games featuring: No. 8 North Star at McConnellsburg, 6 p.m.; No. 5 Northern Bedford at No. 4 Everett, 6 p.m.; No. 7 Berlin Brothersvalley at No. 2 Conemaugh Township, 7 p.m.; and No. 6 Fannett-Metal at No. 3 Rockwood, 4 p.m.
Thursday in District 5 Class 2A boys, No. 4 Chestnut Ridge will visit No. 1 Bedford at 7 p.m., and No. 3 Forbes Road will travel to No. 2 Somerset at 7:30 p.m.
The District 5 girls soccer Class 1A pairings feature No. 1 seed Windber hosting Southern Fulton, No. 2 seed Northern Bedford hosting Everett and No. 4 seed Conemaugh Township hosting McConnellsburg, all at 7 p.m. Wednesday. No. 3 Rockwood will entertain No. 6 seed Berlin Brothersvalley at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The District 5 Class 1A girls volleyball bracket includes four Thursday games at 7 p.m.: No. 8 Meyersdale at No. 1 Conemaugh Township; No. 5 Northern Bedford at No. 4 Tussey Mountain; No. 6 Everett/Southern Fulton at No. 3 Berlin Brothersvalley; No. 7 Everett/Southern Fulton at No. 2 Shade.
The District 5-8 Class 2A volleyball playoffs begin with a Wednesday game featuring No. 5 Westinghouse at No. 4 North Star at 7 p.m. The winner will play at top-seed Somerset on Nov. 1. No. 3 Bedford will travel to No. 2 Chestnut Ridge, also on Nov. 1.
In District 6 Class 1A girls volleyball, Wednesday’s first round will include: No. 9 Moshannon Valley at No. 8 Juniata Valley; No. 12 St. Joseph’s at No. 5 Glendale; No. 11 United at No. 6 Claysburg-Kimmel; No. 10 Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic at No. 7 Ferndale.
The top-four seeds have first-round byes. Those are No. 1 West Branch, No. 2, Portage, No. 3 Homer-Center and No. 4 Bishop McCort Catholic.
In District 6 Class 2A girls volleyball, Thursday’s first round will include: No. 9 Westmont Hilltop at No. 8 Central Cambria; No. 12 Mount Union at No. 5 Penns Valley; No. 11 Juniata at No. 6 Tyrone; and No. 10 Richland at No. 7 Marion Center. The top-four seeds with byes include No. 1 Philipsburg- Osceola, No. 2 West Shamokin, No. 3 Forest Hills and No. 4 Bellwood-Antis.
The week will close with a full slate of scholastic football games, including the annual Heritage Conference-WestPAC crossover meetings, capped by Saturday night’s Appalachian Bowl between undefeated teams Penns Manor of the Heritage and Berlin Brothersvalley of the WestPAC at 7 p.m. at Windber Stadium.
