Conemaugh Valley High School five-sport athlete Anna Gunby will concentrate on two sports at the college level.
Gunby announced her intention to attend Westminster College and compete in women’s basketball and track and field.
With the Blue Jays, Gunby starred in basketball, softball, volleyball, track and field and was part of the cheer squad.
This week she qualified to compete in the PIAA Track and Field Championship Meet in Shippensburg while participating in a co-op with Blacklick Valley.
“I picked basketball and track because they’re my two favorite sports, definitely, and I feel like I can do my best in college in those,” Gunby said during a signing ceremony on Friday afternoon at the high school.
The daughter of Carlos and Jennifer Gunby intends to study a pre-physician assistant major.
“I really like their campus,” Gunby said. “Their coaches were really nice and the teammates were really welcoming.”
Earlier this week, Gunby placed second in the 100-meter dash with a personal best 12.79 time. She ran a 28.25 in the 200-meter dash, was part of the 400-meter relay squad and competed in the high jump.
In basketball, Gunby scored 703 points and had 774 rebounds and 287 steals during her career under recently retired coach Teri Cruse.
In softball, she is batting .625 entering the District 6 playoffs on Monday. Her career numbers include a .593 batting average, 89 hits, 74 RBIs, 15 doubles, 13 triples and 22 home runs under coach Paula McCleester.
Gunby was a two-time All-WestPAC volleyball player for coach Brian Oberneder and part of the cheer team for coach Monica Kent.
“At times it was difficult,” Gunby said of juggling sports and academics. “But my coaches in all of my sports and my motivation to get through school really helped me, and so did wanting to get good grades.”
Gunby said playing so many sports impacted how she selected a college.
“I really enjoyed playing basketball with all of my teammates over those four years, and I’ve had a really great coach over those four years,” Gunby said. “Although we haven’t always had the best records, we still worked very hard.”
As good as Gunby performed in all of her sports, she had to make some difficult choices.
“I just didn’t feel it was my best sport and something that I would excel at in college,” Gunby said of playing softball.
“I really enjoyed volleyball,” she added. “I feel like I wasn’t tall enough to play volleyball in college.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
