JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – With the stakes as high as they were during the seventh inning of Thursday’s WestPAC North softball clash at Conemaugh Valley High School, Blue Jays senior Delanie Davison wasn’t expecting to get a pitch where she got one.
While the second baseman was surprised, she wasn’t hesitant, smoking a line drive that bounced off the glove of Windber shortstop Kaylie Gaye, allowing Kylee Ferguson to dash in with the winning run as Conemaugh Valley topped the Ramblers 5-4 in come-from-behind fashion.
“I didn’t think she was going to give me a pitch down the middle,” Davison said of the game-deciding pitch from Windber’s Skylee Miller, “but when she came to the middle, I just knew I had to stay level and not hit a pop-up.”
The seventh-inning rally saw the Blue Jays (5-2) overcome a 4-3 deficit as Megan Rosenbaum looped a soft liner to left to get on base before a Ferguson bunt toward third base resulted in a two-base error off an errant throw that moved Rosenbaum to third. Rosenbaum scored on Isabella Winkleman’s sacrifice fly, which moved Ferguson to third on the throw to the plate.
Davison, the Clarion signee who hammered three home runs with two grand slams in the same inning during Tuesday’s win at Conemaugh Township, ended the game on the next pitch.
With 8-9-1 due up to start the seventh, the instructions from Conemaugh Valley coach Paula McCleester were clear.
“The bottom of my lineup, I told them that they must get on, no matter what it takes,” McCleester said. “Whatever it takes. Hit by pitch. Walk. Batted ball. I stared them in the eyes and they gave me the headshake. I told my No. 1 hitter (Winkleman), ‘You will get up, so you better get mentally prepared’ because I had confidence in my 1-2-3 hitters that they could produce."
The Blue Jays, who scored 31 runs in two mercy-rule wins earlier this week, earned their first win of the season by fewer than 10 runs.
“That’s a lot of growth and believing in each other,” McCleester said. “That’s something they really learn as a team. It takes everybody to come together and believe in themselves. Offensively. Defensively. On the mound. They can do this.”
For the Ramblers, it was the second time this week that they fell in walk-off fashion, having lost 5-4 at Berlin Brothersvalley on Monday when the Mountaineers struck for two runs in the seventh.
Despite the disappointing result, elements of Thursday’s battle with the Blue Jays were encouraging to Windber coach Kayla McMunn.
“We’re a very young team,” McMunn said. “We battled (innings) one through seven. The hitting is coming along. The girls worked hard. I’m very proud of them for this game.”
Conemaugh Valley plated the game’s first three runs as Katie Ledwich doubled home Davison in the first, an inning before a Ferguson sacrifice fly brought home Julia Stiffler. Rosenbaum made it 3-0 when she scored on an error.
From there, the Blue Jays were quieted by Miller until the seventh as she allowed only one base hit – a knock from Bella Grecek in the sixth – from the third through the sixth.
“We just told her to throw and hit her spots,” McMunn said. “We were telling her what to throw on certain players and she was hitting her spots quite well.”
Down 3-0, Windber tied the game in the fourth as Angel James (hit by pitch) and Nici Costlow (base on balls) reached base before a sacrifice fly to right by Gaye moved James to third with Costlow taking second on the throw, which allowed James to dash in with the Ramblers’ first run. Costlow scored a batter later when Summer Campbell singled to right.
Campbell scored to tie it at 3-all on an error in right.
Windber grabbed the lead in the sixth, thanks to another Blue Jays error as Gaye was able to cross the plate after a throwing error from Winkleman that rolled into the outfield as she was trying to get Gaye on a force out at second. With Gaye sprinting toward the plate, the throw home wasn’t handled by Ledwich, who then tried to gun down Campbell on her way to third to no avail.
Aaliyah James’ groundout to third resulted in a double play as Julia Hudec fired a throw to the plate to cut down Campbell for the third out in the frame.
Conemaugh Valley pitcher Maddie Beiter retired the Ramblers in order during the seventh, tallying her final two strikeouts of the day to finish with 10. Miller fanned five during her 6 1/3 innings in the circle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.