JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Conemaugh Valley’s Logan Kent went into Friday’s boys’ basketball game against visiting Ferndale needing 23 points to hit the 1,000-point mark for his career.
The senior guard finished with exactly that amount as he led all scorers in a 51-33 Blue Jays victory over the Yellow Jackets.
Playing in his final regular-season home game, Kent reached the milestone by sinking a free throw with 3:39 left in the contest to complete a three-point play and trigger a celebration from an enthusiastic crowd.
“It was amazing,” Kent said. “I worked four years for this, and to see it pay off felt great.
“This was a game against our rivals, and to get the win at the same time was a great moment.”
“This was a big game, and we had to get the win because we’re working towards the playoffs, but I’m really happy for Logan,” Conemaugh Valley coach Eric Miller said.
“I’ve had the pleasure of coaching him since fifth grade, and he has always had a work ethic and put time in during the offseason.
“Now this is out of the way, and he can relax and just play his game and see how far we can go in the playoffs.”
The Blue Jays improved to 11-9 and stayed in line to secure a postseason berth in the crowded District 6 Class 1A standings.
“We were able to control the pace of the game the entire night,” Miller said. “There was a lot of emotion in the building with senior night and Logan on the verge of 1,000, but we were able to do what we needed to win.”
Senior forward Bruce Moore led Ferndale (8-12) with 19 points and was a presence inside at both ends of the court, but the short-handed Yellow Jackets struggled to find a consistent offensive rhythm for most of the game.
“We picked a bad night to not make shots,” said Ferndale coach Matt Hauger. “We had some open looks from mid-range and three-point range and didn’t score the basketball besides our big guy.”
“We gave up too many easy shots and turned the ball over way too many times.”
The Yellow Jackets were held without a field goal for over six minutes in the opening quarter, which ended with Conemaugh Valley up 12-6 thanks to six points by Kent.
After two Moore free throws to open the second period, Conemaugh Valley then scored six straight capped off by a Kent layup that built a double-digit lead.
Moore’s bucket pulled Ferndale within 21-13 with just over two minutes before the break, but a three-pointer by Nick Heltzel was followed by Zach Malfer’s bucket that gave the Blue Jays their largest advantage of the half. Caleb Fenton’s three-pointer then narrowed the Ferndale deficit to 26-16 at the break.
Conemaugh Valley took command in the third quarter by opening with a 10-2 run sparked by Landon Percinsky’s three-pointer and capped off by Bryton Yackulich’s jumper that made it 36-18.
“We only have a roster of eight, we lost five kids throughout the season due to grades and injuries,” Hauger said. “We start playing from behind, taking shots we shouldn’t take, and don’t have anybody in position to rebound, and this is what happens.”
The Blue Jays carried a 17-point edge into the fourth, where Kent reeled off 11 consecutive points to help his team put the contest out of reach and attain the coveted milestone.
