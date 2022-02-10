The Conemaugh Valley High School duo of Logan Kent and Nick Heltzel combined to rush for 3,198 yards during the 2021 season on a Blue Jays team that advanced to the quarterfinals of the District 6 Class 1A playoffs.
The combination helped Conemaugh Valley erase memories of an 0-10 season in 2019 with back-to-back district playoff appearances.
It was only natural that the talented running backs announced their college commitments together on Thursday inside the high school's auditorium.
“It’s a great accomplishment for both of them,” said Blue Jays coach Matt Kent, who is Logan’s father. “I know they’re going to put the work in at college. They’re great athletes. It’s going to be a loss for us, but they’re going to continue to strive. Geneva and Grove City are going to find they have two good athletes from a small school.”
Logan Kent, second in the area with 2,114 rushing yards in 2021, committed to Geneva College, a NCAA Division III program in Beaver Falls. The Golden Tornadoes compete in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC).
Heltzel, who gained 1,084 rushing yards in 2021, chose Grove City College, also a Division III member of the PAC.
“They bought into what we were doing early,” Matt Kent said. “I had them in youth league and we ran the same offense. They knew what we were doing. They accepted it. They knew it was going to be a grind. They put in the work in the weight room. Hard work pays off.”
Logan Kent was a Pennsylvania Football Writers all-state selection after averaging 192.2 rushing yards a game and 8.1 yards a carry for the 6-5 Blue Jays.
“It was amazing. We came off an 0-10 season. To have the hard work, come back and do what we just did was amazing,” Logan Kent said.
In the past three seasons, Kent gained 3,436 yards, an average of 7.3 per run.
“They run the same offense as us, just like a different variety,” Logan Kent said of Geneva. “It’s going to be easier for me to adjust because I’m so familiar with it.”
Logan Kent nearly had back-to-back seasons with more than 1,000 yards, but the Blue Jays only played six games and went 4-2 during his junior season due to COVID-19 pandemic related issues. He had 927 rushing yards as a junior.
“Where Logan is going, they run more of a double-wing offense,” Matt Kent said. “They run triple option out of it. That’s one of the main reasons they wanted him because they knew he was used to running the wing spot.”
Logan Kent was joined by his family during Thursday’s ceremony, including his father and mother, Monica Kent. He will major in business at Geneva.
Heltzel averaged 98.5 yards a game and 9.6 yards a carry during his senior season.
In his final three seasons, Heltzel combined to run for 1,880 yards and 23 TDs while adding 604 receiving yards and eight TDs.
“Nick can play anywhere. Nick will adjust to anything,” Matt Kent said. “That’s the type of kid he is.”
The son of Roger and Jeannie Heltzel, Nick also intends to major in business while at Grove City College.
“When we went up to visit, it was a nice area and a great place. I felt like it was a great fit for me,” Heltzel said. “The coaches are great people. They were so easy to talk to. It was like talking to a friend. They were so welcoming.”
Heltzel enjoyed being a part of Conemaugh Valley’s turnaround, which also coincided with a co-op agreement with the Ferndale football program the past two years.
“Sophomore year, it wasn’t the funnest,” he said of a winless season, “but I think it shaped us into the players we are and turned into our junior and senior years. The co-op with Ferndale definitely helped.”
Heltzel said he and Kent are close friends who thrived on helping each other succeed. The formula produced more than 3,000 rushing yards.
“We both wanted to see each other and anybody on the team succeed,” Heltzel said. “The line was amazing. We weren’t as big this year, but we knew they were all experienced and fast and we would be able to run on teams.
“This is special, especially doing it with one of my best friends who has been with me since sixth grade,” Heltzel said of the signing ceremony.
