An 18-4 record for the Conemaugh Valley softball team this past season came with a District 6 Class 1A softball crown and a return to the PIAA tournament.
Rewards for the Blue Jays kept rolling in as four players from Paula McCleester’s squad earned Class 1A all-state nods from the Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association with senior second baseman Anna Gunby netting player of the year honors.
The on-field success led to recognition that wasn’t necessarily on the radar as the season started.
“The girls had small individual and team goals as we started the season,” said McCleester, who earned her 300th win when the Blue Jays captured District 6 laurels. “It takes a lot of practice. Getting these individual honors that we were able to achieve, it takes the whole team. Because if you’re not successful as a team, you don’t get further in the playoffs and your girls aren’t going to get noticed.”
In total, 11 players from the area received all-state honors from the association with nine players picking up first-team selections in Class 1A or 2A.
The standout season for Gunby, a Westminster recruit in basketball and track and field, saw her help the Blue Jays snag a District 6-1A crown and reach the PIAA tournament for the first time since 2017.
The golden season for Conemaugh Valley helped the squad put its stamp on the long run of success that includes eight trips to the PIAA postseason and a runner-up finish in the 2015 Class 1A tourney.
“I think softball is one of the bigger sports at our school and a lot of younger girls also look up to us on the varsity team,” Gunby said. “So I think getting back to the district championship and winning, and also getting to the state playoffs was just something for the younger girls of the program to look up to as well as us trying to make our last year as good as possible.”
The thrill and magnitude of topping the field in Class 1A were not lost on Gunby.
“It was a really big honor,” she said. “It’s not something that I ever thought I would get, to be honest, but now that I have, it’s a really big honor. I’m really excited and just blessed that I got the opportunity to be named (player of the year).”
In 21 games for the 18-4 Blue Jays, Gunby hit .595 with nine home runs, 13 doubles, seven triples and 43 RBIs. She slugged a robust 1.278 with an on-base percentage of .632. Gunby also was a PIAA track and field championships qualifier in the 100-meter dash in Class 2A as a part of Conemaugh Valley’s co-op with Blacklick Valley.
Maintaining concurrent excellence was all part of the fun for the five-sport star at Conemaugh Valley, even with the extra workload.
“At times it was hard, but I think it was my willingness to work and do well at both,” Gunby said. “And with it being my last season, I wanted to go out with a bang in both and try to go as far as possible.”
Gunby was joined by teammates Katie Ledwich, Delanie Davison and Bella Grecek in receiving first-team selections at catcher, shortstop and outfield, respectively.
Davison, a junior who split time with Hailey Stiffler in the circle, hit .590 with eight homers and a team-best 57 RBIs. Ledwich, a freshman, hit .549 with seven home runs and 34 RBIs. Grecek batted .508 with 17 RBIs during her junior campaign. Of the four, no player had a fielding percentage lower than .911, according to statistics posted online. That tidbit went a long way in boosting the Blue Jays’ fortunes in 2022.
“They had to be a team,” McCleester said. “They had to know how to field the ball. Those girls definitely deserved the recognition defensively, as well.”
Also on the Class 1A list, Meyersdale’s Zoe Hetz was selected as a first-team all-state honoree at first base while fellow Red Raider Izabella Donaldson earned a spot as a first-team pitcher. Red Raiders shortstop Marcella Dupre was on the second team. Shanksville-Stonycreek outfielder Liz Salsgiver was slotted on the association’s second team in 1A.
In Class 2A, Ligonier Valley senior and Youngstown State recruit Maddie Griffin was a first-team pick at pitcher, while Chestnut Ridge’s Alyssa Henderson was tabbed as a catcher on the first team with teammate Maya Wingard grabbing a spot on the first team at shortstop. Conemaugh Township’s Olivia Weyandt was selected as a first-team utility player.
Hetz, a key cog for the District 5-1A champion Red Raiders, hit .506 with 22 RBIs during her sophomore season. As a sophomore, Donaldson posted a 19-3 record with a 1.44 ERA with 222 strikeouts in 112 innings. She also batted .590 with four triples, seven home runs and 46 RBIs. Dupre was a .437 hitter for Meyersdale while posting four home runs and 17 RBIs.
Salsigiver racked up 28 hits, including five doubles, one triple and one home run, 17 RBIs and 28 runs scored. Salsgiver also stole 24 bases while the Vikings sailed to the District 5 semifinals in 1A.
Griffin, who helped guide Ligonier Valley to a runner-up spot in the 2021 PIAA Class 2A tourney, struck out 134 batters in 62 1/3 innings for the Rams this season. She went 8-2 and tallied a 0.23 ERA before suffering a hand injury late in the season. Offensively, Griffin batted .471 and scored 23 runs as her squad was upset in the first round of the District 7 playoffs.
Weyant led the Indians with a .569 average with two home runs, 11 doubles and 20 RBIs, per statistics posted online.
Henderson and Wingard were crucial elements for the Lions as they reached the District 5 Class 2A championship game before falling to Everett.
