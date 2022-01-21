Conemaugh Valley High School boys basketball coach Eric Miller hopes his team will continue trending up after Friday night’s 60-53 victory over visiting Blacklick Valley.
The Blue Jays are on a two-game winning streak.
Conemaugh Valley opened the season with five consecutive wins. Then, the Blue Jays dropped five straight.
“The first five games were nonconference games, then we hit a buzzsaw with the WestPAC North,” said Miller.
“You’ve got teams like Windber, Portage and Conemaugh Township that are really tough.
“I was trying to keep my team up and not get discouraged because those are tough teams. I told them we just have to start stacking up those wins again.”
Noah Miller had a team-high 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Blue Jays (7-5). The 6-foot-2 sophomore splashed a 3-pointer with 25.3 seconds left in the third quarter to give Conemaugh Valley a 44-33 advantage. He converted a conventional three-point play with 2:24 remaining in the fourth to set a 56-47 score.
“I just got the ball, shot it and it went in,” Noah Miller said.
“We were in foul trouble. We just got back under control, limited fouls and got back up,” Noah Miller added, referring to Blacklick Valley’s early leads of 11-5 and 13-7. “We just go hard all the time and want to win. When they’re up by two, we want to be up by 10.”
Senior Logan Kent scored 13 points and had 10 rebounds, senior Zach Malfer had 11 points and freshman Jeremy Dietz tallied 10 points for the Blue Jays.
Vikings senior Rudy Lanzendorfer netted a game-high 24 points and 14 rebounds.
“When he gets the ball in the block, he’s pretty tough,” Blacklick Valley coach Garry Wurm said. “Rudy was definitely a force inside.”
Senior Cody Williams had 13 points for Blacklick Valley (8-5).
The Vikings twice led by six points in the opening quarter, but Conemaugh Valley took an 18-15 advantage after closing on a 13-4 spurt.
“They jumped out on us at the very beginning,” Coach Miller said. “We were in our press. We went back in our zone. We switched out of that and went into a man and that seemed to be working for us.”
A Williams basket at 3:58 of the second quarter pulled the Vikings within 23-22, but the Blue Jays finished on an 11-1 run to end the half with a 34-23 lead.
“We worked hard the whole night,” Wurm said. “They did extend some leads on us, but we got ourselves back in. We’re not going to quit. That’s just the fabric of our team and our community. We’re not going to stop.”
Conemaugh Valley took a 10-point lead (46-36) into the fourth and withstood multiple charges by the Vikings as Lanzendorfer had eight points and four boards in the final quarter.
