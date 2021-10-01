NANTY GLO – Blacklick Valley senior Kolten Szymusiak returned the opening kickoff 79 yards to excite the homecoming crowd, but Conemaugh Valley tallied 54 unanswered points in a 54-7 WestPAC triumph on Friday night.
Conemaugh Valley (2-3) racked up 370 rushing yards on 43 attempts to finish with 433 total yards. Senior Logan Kent compiled 209 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. Senior Nick Heltzel added 126 rushing yards and two scores on nine carries. He also hauled in three passes for 63 yards and two scores.
The Blue Jays forced six turnovers.
Blacklick Valley was held to 103 total offensive yards and fell to 1-5. Szymusiak broke the program’s career receptions record with his 92nd catch. The record was held by 2019 graduate Jude Gdula.
Conemaugh Valley roared back with 25 points to end the first quarter. Kent found paydirt from 56 yards out on the next possession. Nick Heltzel added scoring runs of 47 and 20 yards. Zack Bell’s 1-yard plunge gave the Blue Jays a 25-7 lead after the first.
Nick Heltzel hauled in a 36-yard pass from Noah Heltzel in the second quarter as Conemaugh Valley led 31-7 at halftime.
Conemaugh Valley poured on 23 more points in the third stanza. Nick Heltzel found the end zone from 2 yards out and caught a 11-yard touchdown reception from Noah Heltzel. Kent added a 4-yard scoring run to set the final.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.