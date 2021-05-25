A furious seventh-inning rally by eighth-seeded Ferndale Area in Tuesday’s District 6 Class 1A softball quarterfinal playoff game came up just short, and as a result top-seeded Conemaugh Valley avoided the upset by holding on for a 9-7 victory over the visiting Yellow Jackets.
After Angelina Wagner’s one-out run-scoring double pulled Ferndale (4-13) within 9-3 in the top of the seventh, a walk to Libby Kinsey and a flyout to short by Isabella Buska brought Memoree McGough to the plate.
McGough then launched a bloop to short right field, but Conemaugh Valley second baseman Isabella Winkleman’s attempt at a diving catch to close out the game came up empty when the ball popped out of her glove as she hit the ground in full extension.
Kinsey and Wagner came around on the play to make it 9-5, and Ariah Cassick followed with a double to drive in McGough. Samara Tillman’s single to right then scored Cassick to bring the tying run to the plate, but Blue Jay pitcher Delanie Davison subsequently retired Leah Grasso on a grounder to short for the final out.
“These kinds of games happen when you have a lot of days off in between playing,” said Conemaugh Valley coach Paula McCleester, whose 10-2 squad will host Glendale in the district semifinals on Thursday at 4 p.m. “Ferndale came to play today, and they gave us all the competition we could ask for.
“We had just moved Isabella from catcher to second base, and she almost made a great play to end it, but we had to gather ourselves, calm down, and concentrate on getting that last out.”
Blue Jay junior shortstop Hailey Stiffler was 2-for-3, including an inside-the-park homer, scored three runs, and drove in four. Davison finished 2-for-4 at the plate with a run-scoring triple. She also got the complete-game win in the circle as she gave up seven hits, four walks and struck out 10.
“We were so close,” said Ferndale coach Chris Wagner. “We brought it that last inning, but it wasn’t quite enough.” “I couldn’t be prouder of our girls.”
The Yellow Jackets jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the third. Nikayla Craig reached on an error to lead off the inning and scored on Wagner’s double.
Wagner finished with three hits in four at-bats.
Conemaugh Valley answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame. Stiffler’s two-run single put the Blue Jays ahead, and she later scored on Julia Stiffler’s bases-loaded walk.
“I was happy to be able to get our team going and start us off when things weren’t going our way,” Stiffler said.
The Blue Jays made it 6-1 in the fourth on back-to-back triples by Anna Gunby and Davison, followed by a walk to Stiffler and subsequent passed balls that scored Davison and Stiffler.
Ferndale narrowed the gap to four in the top of the fifth when Craig led off with an infield hit and later scored on Kinsey’s grounder to short.
In the bottom of the sixth, Davison’s leadoff infield single was followed by Stiffler’s shot to the deep right field corner, and she circled the bases to make it 8-2. Bella Grecek and Julia Hudec then singled, with Grecek later scoring on Zoey Shultz’s groundout for the final Blue Jay run.
That set the stage for the dramatic finish.
“We have a young team,” said McCleester, whose roster includes only one senior. “Without playing last year, we only have two people who were ever in a playoff game before today.
“We want them to take this and learn from it.”
