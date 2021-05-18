On Tuesday, the Conemaugh Valley softball and Portage Area baseball teams earned No. 1 seeds in the upcoming District 6 playoffs, set to start on Thursday.
The Portage baseball team produced a 16-4 record and won the WestPAC championship on Monday. In Class 2A, three of the four quarterfinals will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday. Portage hosts No. 8 seed Northern Cambria (8-9). Fourth-seeded United (16-4) entertains No. 5 seed Southern Huntingdon (14-4). Marion Center (13-3) is the No. 2 seed and will host No. 7 Claysburg-Kimmel (11-6).
Sixth-seeded Mount Union (13-5) travels to No. 3 Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (11-6) for a 1 p.m. Friday contest.
Semifinals are Tuesday with the title game set for June 1 at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona.
In Class 1A, three of the four quarterfinals will be played at 4 p.m. Thursday. No. 5 seed Conemaugh Valley (6-6) travels to No. 4 seed Moshannon Valley (7-7). Top-seeded Saltsburg (13-3) hosts No. 8 Penns Manor (5-11) and No. 3 Juniata Valley (12-5) entertains No. 6 St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy (5-9).
Bishop McCort Catholic (12-7) earned the No. 2 seed and will host No. 7 Blacklick Valley (7-11) at 4 p.m. Friday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Four Class 3A baseball quarterfinals will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday. No. 3 seed Richland (17-2) hosts No. 6 Central Cambria (11-6). No. 4 Forest Hills (16-3) entertains No. 5 Bald Eagle Area (13-5). Central (17-2) is the top seed and will host No. 8 Bellwood-Antis (11-6). No. 7 Philipsburg-Osecola (8-8) travels to second-seeded Tyrone (16-3). Semifinals are scheduled for May 26.
In Class 4A, No. 2 seed Penn Cambria (7-10) will meet top-seeded Bellefonte (10-6) in the title game.
Conemaugh Valley is the top seed in the Class 1A softball playoffs with a 9-2 record. The Blue Jays host WestPAC North foe Ferndale (3-11) at 4 p.m. Monday, when all four quarterfinals will be contested. No. 2 seed Portage (16-4) entertains No. 7 Homer-Center (4-12) at 3 p.m. Monday. No. 6 Blacklick Valley (5-9) travels to No. 3 Williamsburg (10-3) for a 4 p.m. contest. No. 4 Glendale (10-6) hosts No. 5 Penns Manor (6-9) in the other quarterfinal.
The semifinals are slated for May 27 and the title game is scheduled for June 2 at St. Francis University.
No. 7 seed United (12-6) is the lone area entry in Class 2A. The Lions travel to No. 2 seed Mount Union (15-2) for a 4 p.m. contest on Monday.
Top-seeded Marion Center (16-0) hosts Juniata Valley (9-9), No. 4 Blairsville (12-2) travels to No. 5 Penns Valley (12-7) and No. 3 Southern Huntingdon (17-3) entertains No. 6 Claysburg-Kimmel (11-5).
Semifinals are scheduled for May 27 with the championship game slated for June 3 at St. Francis.
In Class 3A, Cambria Heights (17-1) is the No. 2 seed and will host No. 7 Philipsburg-Osceola (8-7) at 4 p.m. Monday. No. 3 seed Richland (12-3) entertains No. 6 Forest Hills at 4:30 p.m. Monday. No. 5 Westmont Hilltop (10-5) travels to Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference foe Central Cambria, the fourth seed with a 12-4 record, at 4 p.m. Monday. Top-seed Bald Eagle Area (15-2) hosts No. 8 Penn Cambria (8-10) at 4 p.m. Monday.
Semifinals are scheduled for May 27 with the championship game slated for June 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.