JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A record-setting effort by running back Logan Kent helped propel Conemaugh Valley to its first football playoff win since 1992 on Saturday afternoon.
Kent rushed for 256 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries to lead a big-play offense that generated almost 500 yards in a 42-13 win over visiting Claysburg-Kimmel in a District 6 Class 1A first-round contest at Thomas Yewcic Stadium.
Kent broke Brandon Galasso’s single-season school rushing yardage record established in 2015, and that performance along with Nick Heltzel’s 186-yard, three-touchdown effort sent the eighth-seeded Blue Jays (6-4) to a quarterfinal matchup at top seed Juniata Valley on Friday night at 7 p.m.
“Our line did a phenomenal job out there,” said Conemaugh Valley coach Matt Kent, whose club picked up 460 of 490 total yards on the ground. “They’re not the biggest kids, but they’re really fundamentally sound.”
Conemaugh Valley also capitalized on three red-zone fumbles by the Bulldogs (4-7).
“We knew we were going to have to steal some possessions, but unfortunately we gave possessions away,” said Claysburg-Kimmel coach Matt Bilchak. “If we get points on those drives, we’re probably toe to toe in a shootout.” “We didn’t make plays when we needed to but Conemaugh Valley did.”
One of those Bulldog giveaways came on the game’s initial series. Rushes of 15 and 13 yards by Claysburg-Kimmel quarterback Caleb Oakes and a 26-yard completion to Cole Claycomb moved the ball to the Blue Jays' 25. However, on the next play Matt Jasper recovered a fumble at the Conemaugh Valley 20.
Kent took it the distance for 80 yards on the Blue Jays’ first snap, and Noah Heltzel’s PAT made it 7-0.
After a Claysburg-Kimmel three-and-out, Kent found the end zone for the second time on a 41-yard sprint, with Noah Heltzel taking it in on a keeper for the conversion.
The Bulldogs were stopped on downs at the Conemaugh Valley 38 on the ensuing possession, and Nick Heltzel capped off the subsequent nine-play drive with a three-yard touchdown run. Noah Heltzel then hit Noah Hendershot in the back of the end zone for the conversion to make it 23-0 with 6:48 left in the half.
The two teams then traded touchdowns in the next 1:14. Oakes connected with Claycomb on a swing pass that went for a 51-yard score to put the Bulldogs on the board.
After the Blue Jays recovered the ensuing onside kick attempt, it took just one play for Nick Heltzel to dash 52 yards to the end zone to give his team an eventual 29-6 halftime lead.
Conemaugh Valley continued to pull away in the third and fourth quarters. Kent bolted 40 yards for his third score to finish a four-play series on the opening possession of the third.
“Knowing we haven’t won a playoff game since 1992 gave us extra energy,” said Logan Kent. “We worked hard on offense and defense and did what it takes to win.”
Nick Heltzel took it to the house from 75 yards away on the second play of the fourth quarter to complete the Blue Jays’ scoring and surpass the 1,000-yard mark for the season in the process.
Anthony McGeary’s 86-yard touchdown sprint in the final minute set the final.
“We’re glad to be able to get a win in the playoffs,” said Coach Kent. “We haven’t won one since my senior year, and it's very special to me and to our program.”
