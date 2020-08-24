The varsity football co-op agreement between Conemaugh Valley and Ferndale Area cleared another hurdle on Monday night.
The Conemaugh Valley Board of Directors voted unanimously to approve the co-op agreement, which will allow Ferndale players to practice and play on the Blue Jays team, Conemaugh Valley Athletic Director Paula McCleester said.
Conemaugh Valley Principal Jeff Miller also confirmed the vote, which followed the PIAA Board of Directors approval of the co-op during a Friday Zoom meeting. The Ferndale Area Board of Directors approved the co-op during a meeting last Wednesday.
The Yellow Jackets began the season with only 17 players, Ferndale Athletic Director Steve Clawson said. The co-op should benefit both programs, which traditionally compete in the WestPAC and District 6 Class A.
Last season, Conemaugh Valley had a thin roster and, after injuries to multiple players, the Blue Jays had to forfeit the final three games and four of the last six dates. This year the Blue Jays had 25 players at the season's outset, McCleester said.
The PIAA approved the co-op, pending District 6 approval.
District 6 representative Bill Marshall of Penn Cambria introduced the motion regarding the co-op during Friday's Zoom meeting, an indication of the district's support.
Clawson had hoped the Yellow Jackets players would be able to join the Blue Jays at practice on Tuesday. Miller said the Blue Jays will welcome the Ferndale players on Tuesday.
McCleester and Clawson each said further details on how the co-op will work will be announced.
"This season would be all home games at CV due to uncertainties with the virus," Conemaugh Valley's Miller said of the COVID-19 pandemic. "In 2021, there would be a home game at Ferndale so their seniors and homecoming court could be properly honored."
