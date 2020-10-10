Conemaugh Valley took command of Saturday's WestPAC contest against visiting Meyersdale with three unanswered touchdowns in the last four minutes of the first half, and the Blue Jays eventually rolled to a 43-14 victory over the Red Raiders.
An offense that generated 328 of 367 total yards on the ground propelled the Blue Jays (4-1) to a second straight win, as junior running back Logan Kent rushed for a game-high 189 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. Quarterback Noah Heltzel also ran for two scores and threw for another touchdown.
"I can't thank our line enough," said Kent, who took over the conference's rushing lead. "They gave me the holes and I just ran through them."
"I'm very happy with our performance today," Conemaugh Valley coach Matt Kent said. "Our offensive line was really coming off the ball, and our backs made good reads. It's all about execution, and we did it in all areas today."
Defensively, Conemaugh Valley held Meyersdale (1-4) to just 63 of their 194 total yards in the first half.
"Our down linemen Zack Scott and Ashton Bennett did a good job stuffing the gaps, and our defensive ends Justin Mitchell and Bruce Moore put pressure on their quarterback.," Coach Kent said.
"We thought our offense was clicking this past week and it would carry over today, but it didn't," Meyersdale coach Ryan Donaldson said. "We didn't do our best coming off blocks and making tackles, and you need to do much better than we did against a run-heavy team like CV."
After a Red Raider three-and-out on the opening series, Conemaugh Valley drove 71 yards in 10 running plays for the first touchdown of the afternoon. Consecutive carries by Kent of 12 and 25 yards led to Kent's 4-yard scoring run.
The first of five Noah Heltzel extra points made it 7-0 at the 6:08 mark.
The Red Raiders were unable to capitalize on a Blue Jay fumbled punt return and a Collin Krause interception of Noah Heltzel, and after Noah Heltzel returned the favor by picking off the Raiders' Briar Sheets, Conemaugh Valley answered with a 13-play drive that consumed almost seven minutes.
Noah Heltzel completed a pair of passes on the series for 24 yards, and after consecutive 13-yard carries by Nick Heltzel and Kent, Noah Heltzel capped off the drive with a 5-yard keeper. Kent ran in the conversion.
The Blue Jays got great field position thanks to a blocked punt on the ensuing series, and needed just three plays to move 40 yards. Nick Heltzel recovered his own fumble and bolted 26 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown that made it 22-0 with 1:56 left in the half.
Meyersdale was forced to punt from deep in its own end on the following possession, and after a Nick Heltzel return to the Red Raider 34, Kent took it to the end zone just one play later to put the Blue Jays firmly in control 29-0 at the break.
Conemaugh Valley continued that momentum to open the third, as the Blue Jays took the opening kickoff and drove 60 yards in eight plays. Kent's 25-yard bolt opened the series, which was finished by Noah Heltzel's 4-yard scoring run that triggered the mercy-rule running clock at the 8:09 mark.
Dylan Chontas intercepted Sheets on the next series, and the Blue Jays converted that turnover into points when Noah Heltzel fired a 15-yard touchdown pass to Justin Mitchell that completed the Conemaugh Valley scoring for the day.
Meyersdale broke the shutout later in the third when Sheets threw deep and found Devin Donica for a 59-yard touchdown. The Red Raiders added another score late in the fourth when Daulton Sellers found the end zone on a 3-yard quarterback keeper.
The Red Raiders travel to Conemaugh Township on Friday night.
"We'll just have to keep working hard and learn from this," Donaldson said.
Conemaugh Valley has an open date for now on the schedule for next week.
"Whatever we do in the next couple weeks, we hope it's part of preparing for a playoff game," Coach Kent said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.