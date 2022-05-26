JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Teams that are familiar with Conemaugh Valley know the Blue Jays are as well-rounded offensively as they come, and the WestPAC runners-up have the stats to back it up.
Coming into Thursday’s District 6 Class 1A softball semifinal with Portage, Conemaugh Valley was hitting over .400 as a team, with three players tallying five or more home runs. The Blue Jays again used the long ball to gain the upper hand.
Delanie Davison and Katie Ledwich combined to hit three home runs as six Blue Jays recorded multiple hits in their 13-9 victory over the Mustangs, earning Conemaugh Valley its first trip to the district title game since 2017.
“Getting this far definitely takes a lot of commitment and dedication from the girls,” Conemaugh Valley coach Paula McCleester said. “We’ve been practicing so many things, especially when facing a tough team like Portage, you have to work on things and get better. We were able to play our game today and get the job done.”
The semifinal marked the third meeting between Conemaugh Valley and Portage, with the Blue Jays taking both of the prior games. In Conemaugh Valley’s 12-9 home victory on April 12, the Blue Jays also smacked three home runs, with Thursday seeing much of the same.
Davison went deep twice, totaling five RBIs and three runs scored. Ledwich hit a two-run home run, while also scoring two runs.
“Our game plan coming into today was to limit the home run ball, which we unfortunately couldn’t do,” Portage coach Brian Randall said. “If we keep the ball in the park, it’s a different game. We battled today, though, and gave it our all.
“That’s all I can ask for.”
Ledwich’s home run swung the momentum in the Blue Jays’ favor, as the freshman gave Conemaugh Valley the lead it would never lose.
With Portage leading 9-7 in the bottom of the fourth, Anna Gunby brought in Hailey Stiffler with a run-scoring groundout to cut the deficit to one.
After the next batter Davison reached on an error, Ledwich hammered a fastball over the left-field fence to put the Blue Jays in front 10-9.
“I just wanted to do my part and be there for my team,” Ledwich said. “Everyone had an impact on the game, and I’m glad I was able to help because I don’t like letting anyone down. I knew the pitcher lived on the outside, but I got a low one, so I just took it.”
The Blue Jays (16-3) tallied another run in the fourth inning on an RBI single by Isabella Winkelman before Davison hit her second home run of the game in the fifth to set the eventual final.
“I’m proud of everyone on the team,” Davison said. “It definitely took everyone stepping up for us to get this win. None of us wanted to be done yet.
“We definitely would’ve done anything to get this win today. Everyone made an impact.”
Davison’s role extended much beyond the batter’s box, as she was brought into the circle after starting pitcher Stiffler was removed after allowing six runs in one-plus inning.
With a runner on third and no outs in the second, Davison retired the next three batters to end the threat. She then finished the game to earn the victory in relief, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits over six innings while walking two and striking out five.
Davison held the Mustangs (14-7) scoreless over the final three innings, letting just two runners reach base.
“I was honestly nervous coming in, but as I started throwing, it went away,” Davison said. “I knew I had to do it for my team, so I tried my absolute best. I remember going to the games when I was younger the last time this team was in the district title game, and I wanted to be in that spot.”
The two teams traded leads for the first half of the contest, with both offenses shining.
Portage scored twice in the top of the first, to which Conemaugh Valley responded with four runs courtesy of RBIs from Winkelman, Bella Grecek and Julia Hudec.
The Mustangs went ahead 6-4 in the second after Makenna Redfern singled in two runs with a third coming in on an error, and Maryn Swank tallying an RBI groundout. Davison put the Blue Jays back in front 7-6 with a three-run home run in the bottom half.
An RBI single by Paige Phillips tied the game in the third before a fourth-inning two-run single by Payton Noll gave the Mustangs their final lead before the Blue Jays’ rally.
“They’re gritty and they have such resilience,” Randall said of his team. “I told them after the game how proud I was of their efforts. Our two seniors here (Swank and Karli Karalfa) were fantastic leaders this year after the adversity we faced in the offseason. I coached those two since seventh grade, and it was great seeing them grow these last few years.”
Swank took the loss in the circle after throwing a complete game while walking two and striking out six. Swank and Lyndsey Castel each tallied two hits to lead the Mustangs, who had eight players tally at least one hit.
Conemaugh Valley will face top-seeded Glendale – a 4-2 winner over Ferndale – in the championship game on Wednesday at St. Francis University.
“It definitely takes everyone as a team coming together to reach this point,” Ledwich said. “We’ve been working very hard in practice to show that we deserve this. I think we’ve got this.”
