West Greene's Ali Goodwin (left) is tagged out by Conemaugh Valley first baseman Julia Hudec during a PIAA softball playoff game on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Johnstown. Goodwin singled to left and tried to stretch it into a double, but the Blue Jays got the ball back in quickly and Goodwin was put out as she dove back to first. Still, West Greene won the game, 9-8.