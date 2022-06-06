JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Trailing West Greene by five runs going into the bottom of the seventh inning of Monday’s PIAA Class 1A first-round game, the Conemaugh Valley softball squad put together a rally that led to the game-tying run standing at second base with one out.
Try as they did, the Blue Jays couldn’t get that run home, giving the Pioneers a 9-8 win at Conemaugh Valley High School.
The Blue Jays (18-4) put together four hits and had two other batters reach on fielder’s-choice plays in the seventh, with Julia Stiffler’s double to deep center pulling the hosts within a run.
West Greene pitcher Kiley Meek rallied to strike out Megan Rosenbaum, who had two hits, and got Hailey Stiffler to pop out to preserve a win that needed all four runs scored in the top of the seventh by the District 7 runner-up.
“We put runs up,” Conemaugh Valley coach Paula McCleester said. “I had no doubt that they could score those runs, but they had to believe in themselves. They chipped away. We had a couple of games where we didn’t hit, and this was a game that we had to hit. We just ran out of gas at the end.”
The Pioneers, now 15-4, went ahead to stay in the fourth as Lexi Six doubled and scored two batters later on a knock by Taylor Karvan. London Whipkey added to their lead in the fifth with a solo home run to left, making it 5-3.
The Blue Jays, who took a 2-0 lead in the first on Katie Ledwich’s prodigious blast to straightaway center, scratched out a run in their half of the sixth when Hailey Stiffler singled in Julia Hudec.
The Pioneers ran their lead to 9-4 in the seventh with BreAnn Jackson and Six each posting two-RBI singles during the frame. Turns out that the Pioneers needed all of those runs.
“You look out (at the left-field scoreboard) in the end, and I’ll give Conemaugh Valley all the credit in the world,” Pioneers coach Bill Simms said. “They’re the District 6 champion for a reason. They were down five. That’s easy to go as a turtle and go in a shell, but they came out and put four on the board with a runner in scoring position. They had no quit in them.”
West Greene grabbed a 3-2 lead during the third inning as Karvan and Katie Lampe each doubled and scored while Whipkey reached base on a run-scoring single before coming home on a groundout from Meek.
Whipkey had four hits in the win while Six and Karvan each posted two.
Conemaugh Valley drew even in the bottom of the third as Hailey Stiffler drew a base on balls, advanced on Anna Gunby’s single and later scored on an RBI groundout from Delanie Davison.
Davison, Ledwich, Hudec and Rosenbaum each had two hits while Gunby’s single in the third gave her 102 for her career. Gunby had reached the 100-hit milestone during the Blue Jays’ win over Glendale in the District 6-1A championship game this past Wednesday.
The loss ends an emotional run for the Blue Jays, who lose only two seniors in Gunby and Hailey Stiffler. Falling short on Monday meant more than a few tears were shed in the Blue Jays’ dugout, which McCleester saw in a positive light.
“They really believed in each other,” McCleester said. “I don’t think they wanted this season to end. It’s tough to bring these girls back after graduation, but they love this game. The community loves these girls.”
West Greene, a Class 1A finalist a season ago, advances to face DuBois Central Catholic Thursday at a site and time to be determined. The Pioneers drubbed the Cardinals 12-1 in the 2021 semifinal, gaining a measure of revenge for their 2019 ouster against the same program in that year’s semifinal round. West Greene also turned DuBois Central Catholic away in 2016 and 2017 in the semifinal round.
“It’s been a nice rivalry with them,” Simms said. “Usually it’s been in the state semifinals, so now we’ve got to play them a round earlier.”
