While the COVID-19 pandemic helped cut Tre’von Williams’ career short on the basketball court, it started the next step in his journey within the sport.
Williams’ coaching career commenced at Penn State DuBois during the 2020-21 season and propelled him to his new position at Conemaugh Valley High School.
On Thursday night, Williams was approved by an 8-0 vote with one person absent as the Blue Jays’ boys varsity basketball coach.
“It feels great,” Williams said.
“It’s definitely a blessing.”
Williams was a member of the 2016-17 District 6 Class 4A championship basketball team at Greater Johnstown High School.
The 2017 Greater Johnstown graduate competed on the Penn State DuBois basketball team for four seasons.
He appeared in 59 games and started 10 for the Lions, who compete in the Pennsylvania State University Athletic Conference within the United States Collegiate Athletic Association. The 6-foot-2 forward totaled 391 points and 184 rebounds.
The 24-year-old is thrilled to lead Conemaugh Valley into the Heritage Conference starting this coming season in 2023-24.
“I’m excited to take the team into a new conference and show everybody that the spark’s not gone at Conemaugh Valley, it didn’t leave,” Williams said. “It’s all about the future and it’s all about changing the program and getting it back to where it was. It’s all about loving the sport and having fun while doing it.”
Williams takes over for Eric Miller, who led the Blue Jays to a 39-45 record over the past four seasons. Conemaugh Valley went 11-12 and advanced to the District 6 Class 2A playoffs in 2022-23. Sophomore Jeremy Dietz (16.6 points per game) and juniors Landon Percinsky (15.2) and Bryton Yackulich (12.1) led the team in scoring this past season.
No seniors were on the roster in 2022-23.
Expect the Blue Jays to play at a brisk pace this winter.
“Basketball nowadays is more of a fast-paced game now whether you’re in high school or college,” Williams said. “I’m just looking to having them run up and down the court, letting the shooters shoot and getting after it 24/7.
“Sportsmanship is a big thing we’re going to attack, too.”
Williams has spent the past two years as a volunteer basketball coach at the Greater Johnstown YMCA with players ranging from kindergarten through sixth grade.
His senior season in college was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-21.
“Whenever I was in my senior year at Penn State DuBois, I was a player and also coached a little bit just to keep the team on track,” Williams said. “I helped out with the head coach because we didn’t have an assistant there. It’s more about having a relationship with the kids and building rapport. It’s about respecting them and showing them that you’re there for them and you’re behind them.
“That’s what I intend to bring to Conemaugh Valley as well.”
Williams’ dedication and varied background made him the top choice at Conemaugh Valley.
“Tre’von’s passion for basketball was evident throughout the interview process,” Conemaugh Valley High School assistant principal and Athletic Director Brian Randall said.
“The deciding factor, however, was his desire to be a developer of young men more than a basketball coach. We do have a very good team returning and that is a credit to the former head coach.
“Coach Williams’ college experience is going to benefit this team moving forward in a very difficult Heritage Conference.”
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.