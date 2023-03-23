Westminster College freshman Anna Gunby was honored as the Presidents’ Athletic Conference women’s outdoor track and field rookie of the week.
This past weekend at Coastal Carolina University’s Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational, the Conemaugh Valley graduate led off the 400-meter relay team, which posted an eighth-place time of 49.65 seconds. The time is currently the 13th-fastest in Division III.
Gunby also competed in the 100 and ran the fourth-best time in the PAC this spring (13.43) and also ran in the 200, where she posted the fifth-fastest time in the conference (28.52).
Gunby was voted 2022 Class 1A softball player of the year. She also competes on the basketball team at Westminster.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.