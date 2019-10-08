Down to 13 healthy players, the Conemaugh Valley High School football team will forfeit Friday night’s scheduled game at Berlin Brothersvalley.
It will be the second time since Week 5 that the Blue Jays have had to forfeit a game due to a lack of healthy players. The other forfeit to Meyersdale was on Sept. 20.
“We had some pretty bad injuries last week. We’re going to try to get back on track again the following week and end the season,” Conemaugh Valley Athletic Director Paula McCleester said. “I feel really bad for these kids. They’re trying their best to keep everybody’s spirits up. They’re trying to support each other but there is nothing you can do when you have these injuries.”
The Blue Jays will be 0-8 after the forfeit, with six of those losses coming on the field.
“Unfortunately, we got a few kids hurt against Windber,” Blue Jays coach Matt Kent said. “We have some kids on concussion protocols. We’ll wait and see if they’re going to be healthy and we’ll try to drive on to Portage the following week. We’re trying to finish out the season.”
Berlin Brothersvalley will be 7-1 after the forfeit win.
The Mountaineers will play an intra-squad scrimmage on Thursday night. Berlin Brothersvalley coach Doug Paul said many of the varsity players will receive playing time in a Monday junior varsity game against perennial Maryland powerhouse Fort Hill High School.
“We’re going to do a Blue-White scrimmage on Thursday, divide the team in half and get after it,” Paul said. “Monday we were fortunate enough to pick up Fort Hill, Maryland, in jayvee. We’re going to allow all of our non two-way starters to play on the side of the ball you don’t start on in varsity. Fort Hill, in my opinion, even their jayvee team would be a top-four team in the WestPAC.”
