JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Conemaugh Valley graduated four running backs who combined for 3,500 rushing yards on a 6-6 Blue Jays squad that advanced to the second round in the District 6 1A playoffs.
Logan Kent was second in the area with 2,114 rushing yards, and Nick Heltzel had 1,084 yards on the ground before graduating.
Those numbers will be difficult to replace, but Conemaugh Valley coach Matt Kent believes he has the line to help in the transition.
“That’s going to be our biggest thing that we have experience on,” Coach Kent said. “We’re going to try to ride the line and use multiple running backs and have more of a running back by committee.
“We’ll go out and play our game, eat the clock and control the game.
“They’re the same line we’ve had the last three years. We lost Bruce Moore off the line at tight end. Bruce is a big loss on that line. But everybody else is back and we have guys who can do the job.”
The Blue Jays – in a co-op with Ferndale – should have depth up front.
Seniors Ian Conway (6-1, 180) and Noah Hendershot (6-2, 198) are tight ends.
Junior tackle Noah Graffius (5-11, 205) is experienced, and also battling for a tackle spot are sophomore twin brothers Michael Morales (5-9, 195) and Anthony Morales (5-9, 195) and junior Ashtin Wilson (5-10, 170).
Senior Matt Jasper (6-0, 180) and junior Carson Lauer (5-9, 185) are guards, and senior Nick Reynolds (5-10, 220) is at center.
“We’ve got to drive the ball like we did last year,” Jasper said. “We have the offensive line returning. I think we should be able to do it. We just have to get the backs coming up who have never played and are not experienced, get that really quick, get the confidence and go with it.”
Added Reynolds, “We’re good on the line. We’re definitely going to hold our ground this year. We learned how to adapt to the line. Hard work.”
Coach Kent listed juniors Eli Darr, Devin Chontas and Tommy Stiffler as wing backs. Sophomores Tanner George and Logan Heinlein are fullbacks.
Junior Phillip Ashcom is another back in the mix.
Junior quarterback Adam Jasper was the junior varsity starter last year. He will follow the graduated Noah Heltzel.
“They definitely set the standard for us last year. We used what they did as motivation to get to their level ourselves,” Hendershot said. “I feel good about this team. We have a good offensive line coming back and I feel we can use that to our advantage to maintain.”
The Blue Jays lost their first two games to conference powers Windber and Berlin Brothersvalley in 2021, then had the third week’s contest at North Star wiped out by a COVID-19 situation, resulting in a forfeit loss.
Conemaugh Valley then won five of its next six games to end the regular season. A loss at West Shamokin in the WestPAC-Heritage crossover was followed by a playoff victory over Claysburg-Kimmel. Juniata Valley ended the Blue Jays’ season in the next round.
“We just learned how to compete well,” Conway said.
“We’ve seen these bigger and better teams and it’s definitely helped us gain some experience in how to compete with them.”
Defensively, the Blue Jays have strength on the line led by returnees Hendershot and Conway. A group of veteran linebackers is fronted by Tanner George, Carson Lauer and Josh Stiffler in the middle, and Matt Jasper on the outside.
Chontas and Adam Jasper are cornerbacks, and Tommy Stiffler and Darr are at safety.
“I feel our defense should be pretty strong,” Kent said.
Conemaugh Valley will move from the WestPAC to the Heritage Conference next season, joining rival Conemaugh Township, which also will move in 2023. Portage joined the Heritage this season, and Berlin, Meyersdale, North Star and Windber will head to the Inter-County Conference in 2023, meaning this is the final WestPAC schedule in football.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
