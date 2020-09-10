In the spirit of cooperation and a football survival mode, the Conemaugh Valley and Ferndale school districts decided one is better than two.
The traditional WestPAC rivals had discussed a co-op agreement in football as early as January, but plans were to stick it out as two separate programs this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic uncertainty.
But when Ferndale’s numbers dropped to 17 prior to preseason camp, the district approved moving forward with the co-op. District 6, PIAA and Conemaugh Valley each followed suit with approvals at different meetings.
“It’s actually been pretty smooth progress as far as meshing the new kids and our kids,” said second-year Conemaugh Valley head coach Matt Kent.
“We had a pretty strong rivalry between us. It’s been nothing but respect from both sides. It’s been very easy to mesh together. They’ve been pushing each other in practice. It’s actually been pretty exciting.”
The Blue Jays had 25 players on their preseason roster.
When the teams joined forces to play under the Conemaugh Valley banner, the roster eventually settled in at 41 players.
“The most guys I ever coached with up here was in 2011 and that was with 30,” said Kent, whose short-handed Blue Jays had to forfeit four games and went 0-10 in 2019. “After that we were in the 20s. You’ve got to change your coaching style a little bit, because you’re not used to coaching that many guys. You don’t want to have guys standing around, losing interest. You want to keep them busy.
“That’s probably the hardest thing about having this many guys. We do the best we can and it’s working so far.”
Players had adapted well during the initial practices after the co-op was approved by the Conemaugh Valley board on Aug. 24.
“It’s definitely going to help us a lot because last year we flost games because we weren’t in shape,” said Blue Jays junior running back/free safety Logan Kent, who rushed for 395 yards and had 48 tackles last season.
“Now we’ve got guys who can stay fresh and keep going in and out.
“We used to be big rivals,” added the younger Kent, who is the coach’s son. “It was kind of weird coming together, but it’s what you’ve got to do. You’ve got to become one so we can go out there and compete with
these teams.”
Conemaugh Valley was to return eight starters on offense and nine on defense before the co-op.
Ferndale had five returning starters on both offense and defense from a 2-8 squad.
“I think it’s going to be really good,” said Chuck Bell, who was about to start his first season as Ferndale’s head coach and now is an assistant on the Blue Jays staff. “When you increase the numbers, you also increase talent percentages. I think the sky is the limit. The pros definitely outweigh the cons.”
In their preseason questionnaires, both Coach Kent and Bell listed depth as a concern. Now, that problem appears to be solved.
“It’s going pretty good,” said senior tight end/linebacker Justin Mitchell, who had six catches for 79 yards to go with 43 tackles and 11/2 sacks on defense for the Yellow Jackets last season.
“We’re coming around pretty good. We’re running plays together. We’re all merging together, all working hard.
“This will make us a lot stronger,” Mitchell said. “Twice as many athletes. A lot more rest.”
Joining forces helped fill a few holes.
“Basically, our whole line is returning and we have some new Ferndale kids who are going to fit in well,” said Blue Jays junior running back Nick Heltzel, who rushed for 310 yards and had 230 receiving yards last fall.
“It’s going well and you can tell the team is bonding, getting together, working hard and pushing each other very well,” added junior quarterback Noah Heltzel, who passed for 179 yards and rushed for 137 in six games last year. “It’s going to be good.”
Junior tight end/defensive end Bruce Moore approaches the season with optimism that wasn’t present only a few weeks ago as the Yellow Jackets roster dropped below 20.
“I think we could go very far this year,” said Moore, who had 21 tackles and 11/2 sacks in 2019. “We have potential. We have backups. I think we have a chance this year.
“It’s been working out great. We’ve all been pushing ourselves really hard. The coaches and the kids have been cooperating very well. I think it’s going well.”
