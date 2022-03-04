WESTOVER, Pa. – A 14-point scoring edge in the third quarter helped the Conemaugh Valley boys basketball team edge Harmony 70-67 to prevail in Friday’s District 6 Class 1A consolation game.
Conemaugh Valley (14-11) will meet the District 9 runner-up, either DuBois Central Catholic or Elk County Catholic, on Tuesday in the first round of the PIAA tournament.
Conemaugh Valley’s Logan Kent tallied 23 points, and Zach Malfer netted 21 points.
Kent poured in 20 second-half points, which included four 3-pointers. Landon Percinsky amassed 10 points.
Conemaugh Valley outscored Harmony 30-16 in the third quarter to take a 59-49 lead into the fourth frame.
The Blue Jays buried 11 3-pointers. Kent made five and Malfer buried four.
Jack Bracken scored a game-high 29 points for Harmony (19-5). Curtis Boring chipped in 17 points, and Cohlton Fry added 10 points.
Harmony picked up a 18-11 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter. The Owls led 33-29 at halftime.
Conemaugh Valley led 22-11 after the first quarter, but Harmony secured a 22-7 scoring edge in the second.
