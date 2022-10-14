CURWENSVILLE, Pa. – Conemaugh Valley answered Curwensville’s score in overtime and added the two-point conversion as the Blue Jays pulled out a 28-27 victory on the road on Friday night.
“I’m really proud of the way our boys battled tonight to get that much-needed win,” Conemaugh Valley coach Matt Kent said. “Much respect to the Golden Tide.”
Curwensville (3-5) missed an extra point after Hunter Tkacik hauled in a 19-yard touchdown pass from Dan McGarry with no time left in the fourth quarter.
The teams went to overtime tied at 20.
In overtime, the Golden Tide scored first on Chase Irwin’s 10-yard touchdown reception from McGarry. Nik Fegert’s kick put the hosts up 27-20.
Conemaugh Valley (2-5) answered with Adam Jasper’s 5-yard touchdown run. Jasper hooked up with Noah Hendershot for the two-point conversion and victory.
Junior Eli Darr led Conemaugh Valley with 136 rushing yards and a touchdown on 32 carries.
After a scoreless first quarter, Darr found paydirt from a yard out just two seconds into the second frame. Tommy Stiffler’s 8-yard touchdown run put the Blue Jays up 12-0.
Tkacik hauled in an 8-yard touchdown reception from McGarry. Fegert’s kick trimmed the deficit to 12-7 at halftime.
Stiffler’s 58-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, paired with Darr’s conversion run, put Conemaugh Valley up 20-7.
Curwensville answered with Fegert’s 13-yard touchdown reception from McGarry. The Golden Tide trailed 20-14 with 3:52 remaining in the third.
The score stayed that way until Tkacik’s touchdown reception occurred as time expired in the fourth quarter.
Conemaugh Valley totaled 204 rushing yards on 53 carries.
McGarry completed 11 of 22 passes for 136 yards and added 82 rushing yards. Tkacik caught five passes for 72 yards.
Conemaugh Valley was penalized 10 yards on one call for the only infraction of the game.
Conemaugh Valley hosts North Star at 1 p.m. on Oct. 22.
