NANTY GLO, Pa. – The Blacklick Valley boys’ basketball team appeared to be in command of Saturday afternoon’s District 6 Class 1A first-round playoff matchup against visiting Conemaugh Valley for most of the contest, with the Vikings leading by as many as 20 in the third period and holding a 14-point advantage with 6:03 remaining in the game.
However, at that moment, Vikings leading scorer Cody Williams fouled out, setting off a sequence of events that saw the Blue Jays use tenacious pressure defense and timely long-range shooting to eventually close out the game on a 21-4 run to pull off an improbable comeback and advance to the district semifinals with a 54-50 victory over their WestPAC North rivals.
“The whole first half and most of the third quarter was all them,” said Conemaugh Valley coach Eric Miller. “I told our guys, 'You can’t come back from a 14-16 point deficit all at once. You just have to get one stop at a time on defense and come back with one basket,' and we just kept chipping away at it.
“All the credit goes to our boys. They were out there just gutting it out. We pressured the ball and forced mistakes, and the shots started going in at the right time."
With Blacklick Valley (12-11) up 46-33 at the four-minute mark, Conemaugh Valley (13-10) subsequently got two 3-pointers from Landon Percinsky and one from Zach Malfer to pull within 49-48 with 1:20 remaining.
Nick Hazie then hit one of two at the line for the Vikings before Noah Miller’s tip-in tied it at 50 with a minute left.
An intentional foul was called against the Blue Jays on the ensuing possession on Michael Frank’s drive to the hoop with 45.4 seconds to play. When Frank was shaken up and forced to leave the game for at least one play, Kolten Szymusiak came off the bench and missed both free throws.
On the subsequent Vikings possession as a result of the intentional foul, Conemaugh Valley’s Logan Kent came up with a steal and breakaway layup with 33.5 seconds left to give his team its first lead of the evening at 52-50.
Blacklick Valley then missed two free throws and a subsequent offensive rebound putback attempt, but the Blue Jays were unable to control the loose ball and the Vikings retained possession with 18.9 ticks to play.
Blacklick Valley’s go-ahead 3-point attempt was off the mark, and Malfer was then intentionally fouled with 9.1 seconds left.
Malfer drained both free throws to make it 54-50, and although Conemaugh Valley missed the front end of a one-and-one on the ensuing possession with 7.5 seconds to play, time ran out and sent the fifth-seeded Blue Jays to a semifinal matchup at top-seeded Williamsburg on Tuesday night.
Kent scored a team-high 19 points for Conemaugh Valley, with Malfer adding 15. Both senior guards combined for 27 of their 34 points in the second half. Percinsky finished with 14 points for the Blue Jays.
“We stopped them on defense and started getting buckets,” Malfer said. “My heart was racing when I hit those two foul shots at the end.”
“We had a comfortable lead, but give Conemaugh Valley credit,” Blacklick Valley coach Garry Wurm said. “They just kept plugging away, hit some big 3’s, and it all pulled together for them.
“They got some steals that turned into points, and we missed some easy shots and foul shots on our end.”
The Vikings were just 3 of 13 from the foul line in the fourth quarter and 5 of 18 for the game.
“When Cody Williams fouled out, you lose a ball-handler and a tremendous shooter, and that definitely changed things a lot,” Wurm said.
Williams hit five 3’s and led the Vikings with 18, while Alex Reba added 12 and Rudy Lanzendorfer netted 11 for Blacklick Valley.
The Vikings led by 10 at the end of one quarter and 29-15 at the break before taking their largest lead at 35-15 on consecutive Williams 3-pointers to open the third quarter.
