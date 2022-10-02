JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Conemaugh Valley put together a complete effort on both sides of the ball Saturday afternoon, and as a result the Blue Jays were able to earn their first win of the year with a 27-0 triumph over visiting Claysburg-Kimmel.
Junior running back Eli Darr rushed for 194 of Conemaugh Valley’s 299 total yards on the ground and scored three times for the Blue Jays (1-4), who also limited the Bulldogs (1-5) to 127 total yards and forced two turnovers.
“Finally, our defense stuck to the game plan and made big plays when we needed it,” said Conemaugh Valley coach Matt Kent. “The kids played as a unit, and it was a great team win.”
The Blue Jays’ running game controlled the ball and the clock for much of the contest, and the Bulldogs were never able to get on track.
“We knew coming over here that the field conditions would be tough, and it would be a tough matchup,” said Claysburg-Kimmel coach Matt Bilchak. “We had trouble finding the consistency that you need to win. They have a tough scheme to go against, and it’s hard to replicate in practice.”
Conemaugh Valley seized the early momentum with a 12-play, 64-yard opening drive that took over six and a half minutes. The Blue Jays converted one fourth down on the series, and a pair of 13-yard rushes by Darr and Tanner George led to Adam Jasper’s 3-yard quarterback keeper for the first score of the day. Carsen Lauer’s extra point made it 7-0.
After a Claysburg-Kimmel three-and-out on the ensuing possession, Conemaugh Valley came up with a big play on fourth down to extend the lead.
The Blue Jays faced fourth-and-5 at the Bulldogs' 28, and Darr was able to break a tackle to not only move the chains, but take it the distance for a touchdown.
Later in the second quarter, Claysburg-Kimmel threatened to get back in the game with two trips to the red zone, but each time the Blue Jays defense turned away the Bulldogs.
After the Blue Jays were stopped on downs at their own 39, a subsequent fourth-down completion for 19 yards from Caleb Oakes to Ethan Mauk gave the Bulldogs a first down at the Conemaugh Valley 15. However, the drive ended up stalling at the Blue Jays' 18 after a holding penalty.
With 22 seconds left in the half, Oakes connected with Mark Lattieri on a 41-yard screen pass over the middle that put Claysburg-Kimmel at the Blue Jays' 20. Conemaugh Valley’s Michael Morales sacked Oakes for a 5-yard loss, and Oakes’ pass into the end zone on the final play of the half fell incomplete to keep the Blue Jays lead at 13.
The Bulldogs were again stopped on downs at the Conemaugh Valley 42 on the opening drive of the third quarter, and the Blue Jays answered with an 11-play touchdown drive aided by a crucial Claysburg-Kimmel penalty.
Conemaugh Valley picked up two first downs on the ground, but the Bulldogs appeared to have stopped the Blue Jays with an interception on fourth-and-7. However, the takeaway was wiped out due to a pass interference penalty, and two plays later Darr took it in from 12 yards out. Jasper added the conversion to make it 21-0 at the 2:47 mark of the third.
The Blue Jays recovered a fumble at the Bulldog 32 on the ensuing series, and after a 28-yard dash by Jasper, Darr plowed in from a yard out for his third touchdown of the day to complete the scoring and effectively put the contest away.
“It was good to get this first win under our belt,” said Darr. “We stuck to the game plan and played together as a team. Our line worked hard and made it possible for me to get all my yards.”
The Blue Jays will travel to Penns Valley on Friday night, while Claysburg-Kimmel has a short week and will face unbeaten Northern Bedford on Thursday night at Hollidaysburg.
