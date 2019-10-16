Two area high school football teams, Conemaugh Valley and Bishop Carroll Catholic, will forfeit games during Week 9.
For the third time this season, Conemaugh Valley will forfeit a game.
The Blue Jays were scheduled to host Portage on Saturday at Thomas Yewcic Stadium.
Conemaugh Valley Athletic Director Paula McCleester said the team only has 12 healthy players.
The winless Blue Jays previously forfeited games to Meyersdale in Week 5 and Berlin Brothersvalley last week.
With the forfeit win, Portage, now 8-1, will clinch at least a share of the WestPAC title.
The Mustangs will earn a spot opposite of Heritage Conference champion Ligonier Valley should both Berlin Brothersvalley and Meyersdale win their Week 9 games and set a three-way tie at 8-1.
Bishop Carroll Catholic was scheduled to play at Bellefonte on Friday.
The Huskies decided to forfeit due to injuries and lack of available players, Bishop Carroll Athletic Director Dan McMullen said in published reports.
With the forfeit loss the Huskies will drop to 3-6.
Bellefonte, which still will celebrate its senior night despite not being able to play a game, will improve to 7-2.
