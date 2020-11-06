Windber coach Matt Grohal and his players were on the field at Windber Stadium warming up for a football game between two WestPAC frontrunners on Friday evening.
The Conemaugh Valley players and coaches remained on the team bus in the stadium parking lot.
“We were warming up. They were sitting on the bus,” Grohal said about an hour after learning the game had been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test at Conemaugh Valley. “We went on the field at 5:35. At 5:40, I found out. They had a case later in the day and they couldn’t do contact tracing fast enough. The (Pennsylvania) Department of Health recommended that they didn’t play.”
The cancellation was made with the health and safety of players, coaches and fans in mind, said Conemaugh Valley Athletic Director Paula McCleester, who added the positive test was not from a football player or coach.
"Around 5 o'clock we got information that a student tested positive two hours before kickoff," Conemaugh Valley Principal Jeff Miller said. "With us away from the school, we did not have time to contact trace to know who would need to be quarantined.
"It's in everyone's best interest to wait until we can do that. The administration decided it would be best not to play."
Miller said the school learned of the test result after the team bus already had left for Windber. He contacted McCleester at the stadium.
"I asked her if the bus was there yet," Miller said. "Paula said it wasn't. I told her not to let them get out of the bus."
The school sought advice from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Miller said.
Conemaugh Valley had a 4-2 record and Windber was 6-2.
The Blue Jays had an Oct. 17 game canceled because their scheduled opponent Keystone High had a COVID-19 situation a few days prior to the contest.
McCleester said Conemaugh Valley currently has no opponent scheduled for next week and the school will follow all COVID-19 guidelines.
Grohal said Windber’s season is now concluded.
