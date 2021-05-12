DAVIDSVILLE – After terrorizing opposing WestPAC offenses throughout his career at Conemaugh Township Area High School, senior Seth Rosey will join St. Vincent College's defense this coming fall. Rosey officially committed to the NCAA Division III program that competes in the Presidents' Athletic Conference on Wednesday.
“First off, the defensive coordinator reached out to me to go up and visit," said Rosey, a health science major. "The campus is very nice. I liked what they had to say about the program and where it was headed. The new coaches, they’re trying to revamp the program. I believe I can be a good addition to that team.”
After leading the area with 15.5 sacks in 2020, Rosey was recruited as a linebacker for the Bearcats. His stellar senior season earned him a spot on the 2020 Pennsylvania Football Writers' Class 2A All-State, Tribune-Democrat All-Area, WestPAC and Somerset County teams. He was voted as Somerset County's defensive MVP after racking up 51 tackles and causing havoc in opponents' backfields.
“He’s definitely a terror on defense," Conemaugh Township coach Tony Penna Jr. said. "Anybody who played them, he was an absolute nightmare. All of the sacks and the pressure and what that does to your defense when someone pressures the quarterback, it changes everything. But also, in 7-on-7s during the summer, he played linebacker for us. He covered some of the best athletes in both (area) conferences. He’ll be fine.
"They’re getting a player who can run and play in space. If you put him on the edge, he’s going to cause some problems. I think that flexibility is really going to benefit any college program. Anywhere he goes, they’re going to have a hard time keeping him off the field because he’ll just outwork everybody.”
St. Vincent is led by coach Aaron Smetanka. The Bearcats went 2-2 during the shortened 2021 spring season.
Getting a chance to continue his football career is a thrill for the son of Mike and Kerry Rosey.
“It feels great to see all my hard work paying off," Seth Rosey said. "Coach Penna helped me out a lot. All my coaches over the years have helped me big time throughout the years. Everything I know came from them. This year, I was just able to put it all together."
Rosey is eager to join the program and put his stamp on the team.
“I would like to definitely learn the program, learn about everyone there and have good relationships with the coaches and other teammates," he said. "Team bonding is a big thing. If you work well together, you’re ultimately going to win and have a good career there. Just grow as a player, you can always learn as you progress.”
Rosey, listed at 5-foot-6 and 163 pounds, also piled up 1,754 career rushing yards and 27 total touchdowns. He also racked up 13 sacks during his sophomore season and ended up with 176 tackles and 34.5 sacks over his career.
With the Steelers primed to return to St. Vincent for training camp this summer, Rosey is excited to see how the professionals go about their business.
“That is awesome," Rosey said. "They do tell me that we do work that. Maybe I can talk to some of them, maybe get some tips. It would be really nice to work with them.”
Rosey's work ethic separated him from the pack.
“He’s a tremendous hard worker," Penna said. "For him not to get some kind of benefit, it would have been a crime. I’ve never had anybody who worked as hard and dedicated themselves to their craft like he did.
"He led the workouts through the pandemic, had the kids come here and they ran the bleachers. That’s just great leadership. This is definitely well-deserved.”
