Conemaugh Township junior and Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association all-state team member Dylan Giffin was named offensive MVP to headline the 2022 Somerset County boys team.
Giffin, who totaled 22 goals and 11 assists in 2022, was a key cog in leading the Indians to a 15-4 record. Conemaugh Township advanced to the District 5 Class 1A semifinals.
Somerset junior Ben Witt was named defensive MVP, Rockwood senior Davide Coveccia was voted midfield MVP and Windber junior Bryson Costa earned the title of goalkeeper MVP. Rockwood’s Zach Gaskin and Somerset’s Mark Wassilchalk shared coach of the year honors.
Conemaugh Township’s Trenton Brenneman, Declan Mainhart and Jackson Sotosky; North Star’s Johnathan Scott; Rockwood’s Davis Bruening, Zeke Foy, Cole Hostetter, Jamison Ives, John Mowery and Max Trimpey; Somerset’s Liam Egal; and Windber’s Cayden Thompson were selected to the first team.
On the second team were Berlin Brothersvalley’s Caden Montgomery and Connor Montgomery; Conemaugh Township’s Austin Elliott and Maxwell Malicki; North Star’s C.J. Biery and Parker Scherer; Rockwood’s Jake Conn, Jacob Keller, Luke Latuch and Matthew Mitchell; Somerset’s Logan Baker, Quintin Robison, Logan Seslow and Tanner Wassilchalk; and Windber’s Stephen Campitell and Derek Prince.
