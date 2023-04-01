ALTOONA, Pa. – Conemaugh Township senior Ethan Black and Somerset senior Aiden DiBuono each won two gold medals to lead area competitors at Saturday's 46th annual Altoona Area Igloo Invitational at Mansion Park Stadium.
Black, who will join the Penn State football team this fall as a walk-on, clocked a 11.12 in the 100 to edge Bedford senior Ethan Weber (11.57). The two-time 2022 PIAA gold medalist in the 100 and 200 posted a time of 11.11 in his preliminary race.
The 200 was wiped out due to rain and wind going through Altoona.
In the 400 relay, Conemaugh Township's Garrett Tunstall, Jon Updyke, Dillion Defibaugh and Black won gold in 44.16. Bedford finished third in 44.87 ticks.
DiBuono swept the hurdles events on Saturday. The Lehigh University signee took first in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.43, just behind his 15.32 in the preliminaries. DiBuono crossed the finish line in 40.73 in the 300 hurdles. Penn Cambria senior Andre Marinak was second in the 300 and third in the 110 hurdles.
Penn Cambria junior Josh Stolarski finished second in the 400 with a time of 50.72 seconds. He also took fourth in long jump.
Conemaugh Township senior Ronan Cullen was second in discus with a distance of 105 feet, 7 inches.
Penn Cambria junior Carter McDermott was third in long jump with a leap of 22-4.
On the girls side, Somerset senior Sydney Rush crossed the finish line in 12.72 seconds to win 100 gold. The St. Francis signee clocked a 12.69 in the preliminaries and was sixth in triple jump.
Bedford's Ava Sipes, Autumn Becker, Jillian Beck and Grace Sarver combined to win the 400 relay in 51.17 ticks.
Conemaugh Township sophomore Izzy Slezak finished second in the 100.
Bedford junior Autumn Becker ended up in second place in the 300 hurdles and third in the 100 hurdles.
