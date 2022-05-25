Conemaugh Township junior Ethan Black will hold the top seed in both the 100- and 200-meter dash events in the PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championship Meet held on Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University.
“It feels amazing,” said Black after this past week’s double gold-medal performance in those events during the District 5 Class 2A boys meet.
“Hopefully, I can do better this year and run better,” added Black, who placed eighth in the 100 at the 2021 state meet and ran the preliminaries of the 200.
Black, whose seeded times are 10.63 in the 100 and 21.56 in the 200, will join area top seeds Logan Gossard of Richland in the pole vault (14-8.5) and Carter McDermott of Penn Cambria in the long jump (22-9).
The Central Cambria girls 3200-meter relay squad (9:36.54) earned the No. 1 seed in Class 2A.
The PIAA will return to a more traditional schedule used prior to the 2021 championship event, which had Class 2A competition on Friday and Class 3A on Saturday because of COVID-19 pandemic precautions.
This year, portions of both 2A and 3A events will be held in boys and girls competition on Friday and Saturday.
The boys 100-meter dash will have an area presence with Black joined by fourth-seeded Evan McCracken (11.01) of Richland, 12th-seeded Ethan Weber (11.19) of Bedford, 21st-seeded Max Zitnay (11.25) of Westmont Hilltop and 25th-seeded Jameson O’Brien (11.3) of Central Cambria.
In the 200, Black is joined by 11th-seeded McCracken (22.56) and 18th-seeded O’Brien (22.90).
Ligonier Valley’s Miles Higgins is seeded second in the javelin (182-4).
Windber’s Gino Flori is seeded fourth in the shot put (52-03), and the Ramblers’ Keith Charney is eighth in the high jump (6-3).
Central Cambria 800-meter runners Aiden Lechleitner (ninth) and Cody Roberts (10th) are seeded in the top 10.
Also in boys 2A, the 400-meter relay teams from Bedford (third), Conemaugh Township (eighth), Windber (12th), Central Cambria (18th) and Richland (25th) are in the field.
“All the work that everybody puts in makes this team special,” said Central Cambria junior Aiden Lechleitner after he ran a leg on two winning squads in the 3200 relay and 400 relay, was part of the runner-up in the 1600 relay, and placed first in the 800-meter run during this past week’s District 6 2A boys meet.
Central Cambria’s boys won the PIAA gold in the 3200-meter relay in 2021, while the Red Devils girls finished as state runner-up.
“Last year, we had a good, healthy group of seniors leave,” Lechleitner said. “Freshmen stepped up. We really put in the work, especially over the winter, running miles and getting ready for the season.”
In Class 3A boys, Greater Johnstown senior Eli Gunby is 22nd in the 400-meter run (51.26).
In Class 3A girls, Somerset’s Hailey Rios is seeded third in the long jump, fourth in the 100 and ninth in the 200.
“It means a lot, especially after the way states went last year,” Rios said after the District 6 3A meet.
“This is kind of like a redemption year,” added Rios, who ran a 12.9 in the 100-meter dash and a 26.61 in the 200 during last year’s state meet.
Chestnut Ridge junior Belle Bosch is seeded third in the javelin after placing second in the 2021 PIAA meet with a 146-10 on her final throw.
Chestnut Ridge junior Madison Hillegass placed seventh in the long jump in 2021 and is seeded 17th this year.
Bedford’s Autumn Becker was seventh in the 300 hurdles at the state meet a year ago and enters this weekend seeded 12th.
Forest Hills junior Delaney Dumm was sixth in the 3200-meter run in 2021 and is seeded second this time. Rangers senior Remi Smith placed seventh in the 100-meter hurdles in Shippensburg in 2021 and is seeded ninth this spring. She also is seeded 16th in the 300 hurdles.
Central Cambria’s Abigail George is seeded fourth in the 800-meter run, and Ridge’s Ava Whysong is 12th.
Richland’s Sasha Garnett is the sixth seed in the shot put.
Conemaugh Township’s Mary Hostetter is the ninth seed in the 100.
A total of 89 spots on the PIAA championship seeding sheets were filled by area athletes and relay teams in boys and girls competition in 2A and 3A.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
