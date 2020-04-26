Conemaugh Township won the “Best Helmet in Pennsylvania High School Football” tournament on Saturday, set up by Pennsylvania Football History.
The Indians collected 57% of the 2,254 total votes in the finals to defeat Marple Newtown. There are 563 PIAA teams in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania, separated into 12 districts.
District voting was broken down into pods of about three or four helmets.
"This helmet was designed in 2016 by a player on the team, Trenton Troxell," Conemaugh Township assistant coach Wayne Adams said. "The coaching staff liked the concept, and the Conemaugh Township Indians got their 'headdress'. This is for varsity only. Our junior high team wears the black helmet with no stickers, which kind of makes the progression from junior high to senior high more significant. This is a very expensive design as most of the feathers have to be placed on by hand, not just one large sticker. It seems to have brought some luck, as we won the district championship in 2016, and were the 2018 runner-up."
Adams said that the decals are put on each year by Sportsman's, of Johnstown, and that parts of the helmet assembly must be removed and then reattached to add the design.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.