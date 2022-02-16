The school board of directors at both Conemaugh Township and Windber approved petitions to leave the WestPAC and join the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference for all sports beginning in the 2023-24 academic calendar year.
The LHAC must approve the additions.
“From a program standpoint, I think it’s important,” Windber Athletic Director Steve Slatcoff said. “We looked at it in terms of opportunities for our kids, not just at the varsity level, but the underclassmen level. We do view it as providing more opportunities at those levels, too.”
Throughout the region, teams have faced challenges in filling junior high and junior varsity schedules in multiple sports, Slatcoff said.
“Part of it is you can continue to build and generate interest in those programs as long as those opportunities are being provided consistently,” he said. “From JV to junior high and junior high B games, seventh-grade games, we didn’t know if we’d play those all the time. We feel like this provides more opportunities for more kids in more of our programs.”
Previously, Somerset County schools Berlin Brothersvalley, Meyersdale and North Star had voted to leave the WestPAC and move to the LHAC in 2023-24.
The LHAC potentially could expand to as many as 28 teams, conference Chairman Scott Close from Somerset said in a previous interview.
Currently, the LHAC consists of 12 teams in football and 13 teams in most other sports.
Members in football are Bedford, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic, Bishop McCort Catholic, Central, Central Cambria, Chestnut Ridge, Forest Hills, Greater Johnstown, Penn Cambria, Richland, Somerset and Westmont Hilltop.
Bishop Carroll Catholic participates in a co-op with Bishop McCort Catholic in football, but competes in other LHAC sports in boys and girls competition.
“We were ultimately looking for a new home,” Conemaugh Township Athletic Director Jarod Feathers said. “We’re very thankful for our opportunity that we had in the WestPAC. The WestPAC was a good fit for us. At the same time, we had to look for a new home for our sports.
“The LHAC was one of the conferences we looked at that we thought would give us good opportunities for our student-athletes.”
The WestPAC consisted of eight football teams this past season after co-ops took Ferndale and Shade out of the mix.
Portage previously announced it would move to the Heritage Conference in all sports in 2022-23.
After the 2021 football season, Blacklick Valley announced it would join a football co-op with United and compete in the Heritage.
Last week, Conemaugh Valley approved a move to the Heritage Conference in all sports in 2023-24.
Essentially, the WestPAC will no longer exist in football by 2023 if the LHAC approves all the membership requests involving the conference’s current members.
The WestPAC has schools that don’t have football programs or are in football co-ops such as Blacklick Valley, Ferndale, Salisbury-Elk Lick, Shade, Shanksville-Stonycreek, Rockwood and Turkeyfoot Valley.
“We met last August. We lost four of the 10 football schools. We understand that they have got to go find a football schedule,” said District 5 Chairman and WestPAC official Paul Leonard from Shade. “The plan right now is we’re still around (in non-football sports). We might not have two sections. We might play each other twice.
“We had seven (teams) in each section (in non-football sports). That automatically got you the games in baseball, softball, basketball, volleyball – all the other sports other than football. Seven teams. Play each other twice. That’s 12 games. Teams possibly could play tournaments and pick up other games (in basketball).”
Leonard, who has been an administrator in the WestPAC since its inception more than 20 years ago, said the conference intends to adapt.
“The WestPAC is no longer an all-sports conference,” Leonard said. “If a school wants to come in for, say, only rifle, we’ll take them. Soccer, wrestling. We’ll take them.”
Also on Tuesday, the Bellwood-Antis School Board tabled an item on the agenda that involved the school’s potential move from the Inter-County Conference to the LHAC, according to The Altoona Mirror.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.