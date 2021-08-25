DAVIDSVILLE – Last season, Conemaugh Township and Shade met during the third week of the COVID-19 delayed season.
This year, the Indians and Panthers got to know each other much earlier on the football calendar.
Shade joined a co-op with Conemaugh Township, and the Panthers’ players now will suit up with the Indians during the WestPAC season.
“We picked up the Shade kids this year,” said third-year Conemaugh Township coach Tony Penna Jr. “We had a lot of work to do to mesh the kids together. Kids are resilient. They all know each other in this day and age.
“They’ve been great. We’ve played 7-on-7 together this summer,” Penna said. “It’s worked out well. It’s complemented our needs.”
The Indians are coming off a 5-3 season that included a District 5 Class 1A playoff loss to Northern Bedford (35-14).
Conemaugh Township returns seven starters on offense and three on defense. Penna said 10 players from Shade now are in the mix after the Panthers went 1-7 a year ago.
“Township’s coaches and players really welcomed us in with open arms,” said senior Braden Adams, who passed for 674 yards and rushed for 511 last season at Shade. “They made us feel like we’ve been part of the team for years now. It’s been really nice to have them and what they’ve done for us.
“We wanted to play football and get out on the field somewhere,” Adams said. “Luckily, when we needed somebody, Township really told us we could play with them.”
The Indians have all-state senior defensive back Jackson Byer to lead on both sides of the ball.
Byer had 32 receptions for 411 yards on offense and his six interceptions led the area on defense.
“I think with the addition of Shade, we’re definitely contenders for WestPAC,” Byer said. “We have a lot of experience from last year and two years ago, when we had to be called up and actually play.
“Last year was a stepping stone.”
Junior Tanner Shirley completed 84 of 136 passes for 1,049 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions last season with the Indians.
“We’re excited about our experience,” Penna said.
“We played Tanner Shirley as a freshman and as a sophomore. We played Ethan Black as a freshman and as a sophomore. Of course Jackson Byer played as a freshman and as a sophomore. Brady Kist has played.
“These guys have got a lot of time,” Penna added. “When I started, we were inexperienced.
“They’ve grown into the system. We’re excited about our skill on both sides of the ball. Our secondary is fantastic. Our offensive weapons are really good. Tanner has a whole year under his belt. I think it’s going to come down to our offensive line.”
With the addition of the Shade players, Conemaugh Township was bumped up to Class 2A and due to a PIAA rule regarding co-ops that raise a program’s classification, the Indians will not be eligible for the playoffs.
Penna said the team will adapt to the fact there will be no postseason.
“We have some elite basketball players, some elite wrestlers,” Penna said. “I think they’re going to be excited for the opportunity to get onto their winter sports.
“But I’d love for District 5 to allow us to play in that tournament, possibly play for a district title and not be able to go on to states.”
