WINDBER – The Conemaugh Township High School girls volleyball team is accustomed to playing in the District 5 championship game.
The top-seeded Indians made their fifth consecutive title-game appearance on Wednesday night against second-seeded Shade at Windber Area High School.
Coach Laura Swank’s team only had one championship in 2020 to show for those four previous title matches. Not anymore.
The Indians capped its district tournament with a second gold-medal performance, beating the Panthers in four sets, 25-22, 25-19, 18-25, 25-15.
“These girls have worked so hard. They work hard on-season as well as offseason,” Swank said. “They’ve been training for this. We had our ups and downs. Luckily, we persevered through everything.
“This team, through the experience, learned that if you are off, you’ve just got to work harder.
“When one was off, somebody else rose. When somebody else was off, somebody else rose to the occasion.”
Conemaugh Township (21-2) will face the District 7 third-place finisher in the PIAA Class 1A tournament. Shade (19-4) will meet the District 6 champion in the first round.
“I saw a lot of hustle from my team. Just certain things didn’t go our way in terms of those super-long volleys that we didn’t win,” Shade coach Emma Spinelli said. “I’m very proud of the girls.
“I thought we did a better job,” said Spinelli, referring to improvement on a four-set loss to the Indians in last week’s WestPAC championship game also held at Windber. “We hung in all the sets. It wasn’t a blowout by any means. I’m happy with the effort.”
Conemaugh Township senior middle hitter Hannah Swank had 25 kills and 25 digs.
Junior setter Alison Matera had 50 assists. Senior right side hitter Hannah Sodano had 17 digs, and sophomore outside hitter Ava Byer had 11 kills and 14 digs.
“It’s truly a great victory. I love this team,” Hannah Swank said. “This is my favorite team I’ve ever been on. We all just get along. There is no drama, which is the best part because volleyball is all about getting along.
“It’s a lot of strategy. Our coach, amazing,” she said of her mom. “Love her.”
Senior middle hitter Jenna Muha led Shade with 31 kills and 12 digs. Senior setter Jadeyn Gross had 24 assists, and junior libero Kori Boozer had 27 digs.
“The girls wanted to win. They just came up a little short,” Spinelli said. “Got to go back to the drawing board and back to practice to figure out some of those flaws we have in our defense.”
