DAVIDSVILLE – Conemaugh Township led wire to wire as Tyler Poznanski scored 24 points to lead the Indians to a District 5 Class 2A semifinal playoff victory 57-41 over the Everett Warriors.
Teammate Jackson Byer scored 17 points to round out the Indians in double figures.
Poznanski wanted to see the Indians get out of the gate fast.
“We came executing right away on offense,” said Poznanski. “We had some great play selections and were hot and making our open shots.”
Indians head coach Chuck Lesko has become accustomed to his senior guard just quietly doing his thing.
“Tyler quietly does what he does. If you would have told me two years ago that he would average over 20 points a game I would have taken that all day long and twice on Sunday.”
Just seconds into the game Byer found a wide open Poznanski in the corner for a 3-pointer, and seconds later Poznanski added another basket to give the Indians the early 5-0 lead.
As both teams seemed to settle into the playoff atmosphere Conemaugh Township had the better of the shooting opportunities and extended their lead to 7-0 before Everett was forced to call a timeout to regroup.
After the timeout the Indians kept the pressure up and a Tanner Shirley 3-pointer just before the buzzer extended the Indians advantage to 19-11 after one quarter of play.
Coach Lesko was happier with the start tonight compared to last week.
“We started out a little slow at Chestnut Ridge last week and we didn’t want to do that again tonight in the playoffs,” said Lesko.
“I think the kids executed really well early and recognized the changes in defense that Everett was making and ran the correct plays to counter that, and we got off to that good start.”
Jackson Byer took control of the game to start the second, scoring five points in the opening minute thanks to a 3-pointer of his own as the Indians went on a 11-0 run to extend their lead to 27-11. The guard had eight points in the quarter and his head coach praised the junior for his play all season.
“Jackson pound for pound is probably the kid that loves the game the most on our team,” said Lesko. “He is knowledgeable about the game and knows what he needs to do to have success, and, in my mind, he is a very good high school basketball player.”
Conemaugh Township carried a 37-24 lead to the second half and just had to manage the game to clinch their ticket to the title game. As the Everett Warriors tried to get themselves back in the game by attacking the paint, they closed the gab at the foul line trimming the Indians lead to 41-33 with about three minutes left in the quarter. Poznanski finally was able to get some open space and after back-to-back baskets, the Conemaugh Township lead was back to 46-33.
In the final quarter, it was Conemaugh Township’s defense that paved the way to victory by holding the Warriors to only six points. The Indians offense patiently worked the ball for quality shots that frustrated the Warriors (7-6) who saw their season come to an end 57-41.
Conemaugh Township (13-5) now advances to the District 5-AA championship game Saturday against third seed Northern Bedford, who were 42-38 upset winners over Windber.
The Indians have not faced Northern Bedford this season, but Lesko is excited for the chance to add a banner to the Indians gym.
“We are excited for the opportunity and let the chips fall where they may, so to speak,” he said.
Byer is also excited for Saturday.
“Playing in the district championship has been the goal all year, and we are excited to be able to play for all the marbles,” he said.
