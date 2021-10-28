DAVIDSVILLE – Conemaugh Township fought off a gritty effort by visiting Meyersdale in Thursday night’s District 5 Class 1A girls’ volleyball playoffs, as the Indians’ three-set sweep of the match featured two sets that went right down to the wire.
The seventh-seeded Red Raiders (6-11) stunned the third-seeded Indians by taking an early eight-point lead before Conemaugh Township rallied to capture the opener, 25-22.
The Indians then controlled the action and built a double-digit advantage in the second set and cruised to a 25-13 win, but Meyersdale refused to fold in the third set. The Red Raiders captured an early lead before the Indians battled back, and the two teams slugged it out point for point down the stretch, with Conemaugh Township holding on to clinch the match with a 25-23 win.
“Going into a playoff game, everybody’s on”, said Conemaugh Township coach Laura Swank, whose club will host the Tussey Mountain-Shanksville Stonycreek winner on Monday in the district semifinals. “There were a little bit of nerves on both sides, but once we settled in, we started playing our game.”
Conemaugh Township’s front line players helped win the battle at the net, as senior outside hitter Riley Maldet had a game-high 17 kills. Sophomore middle hitter Kendra Huber added 12 kills. Senior libero Chloe Bidelman finished with 25 digs to key the Indians’ defensive effort, and sophomore setter Alison Matera tallied 34 assists to help orchestrate Conemaugh Township’s offense.
The Red Raiders’ gutsy performance earned praise from Meyersdale coach Elizabeth Sleasman.
“My team came in and fought hard,” she said. “Their defense was on, their offense was on, and their serves were good. This is by far the best game I’ve seen them play this entire season.”
Sophomore Zoe Hetz paced the Meyersdale attack with 10 kills, and junior Regan Gindlesperger chipped in nine assists and 13 service points.
That duo sparked the hot start to the match by the Red Raiders, as eight straight service points by Gindlesperger and several big hits by Hetz helped Meyersdale jump out to a 9-1 lead before Conemaugh Township responded with a 10-1 run to pull within a point on an ace by Maldet and a tip by Matera.
The Red Raiders then scored six of the next eight points to open up a 19-13 advantage before Maldet rallied the Indians with several kills and a final service ace to key a 12-3 run that closed out the three-point Conemaugh Township win.
“We came in and nerves got us a little bit,” said Maldet. “But throughout the season, we’ve become really good at picking up the pace. I’m so proud of the work my team put in, I could not do what I did without them.”
Five straight service points by Hannah Sodano and several big kills by Huber helped the Indians take command of the second set with a 15-5 lead. Conemaugh Township kept that momentum going as they expanded the advantage to as many as 22-8 on a Maldet kill before concluding the 25-13 triumph.
The Red Raiders did their best to stave off elimination and rebounded with a 5-0 lead to open the third set, keyed by a pair of Hetz kills. Sodano then helped the Indians go back on top 12-6 with 11 consecutive service points.
Conemaugh Township later led 17-11 before the Red Raiders mounted one last surge, narrowing the gap to 23-20. Two consecutive service points by Amelia Kretchman kept Meyersdale alive and pulled the Raiders within 24-23, but Sodano’s big hit won match point to finish things off for the Indians.
“Meyersdale is very scrappy and they have some wonderful defensive players,” said Swank.
“In a playoff game, everyone has to be all-in and everyone has to contribute. That happened, and I’m really proud of them.”
