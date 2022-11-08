DAVIDSVILLE, Pa. – Less than a week removed from a District 5 championship, Conemaugh Township had no trouble carrying the momentum it generated into the state playoffs.
The Indians’ efficient offense overpowered District 7 No. 3 seed Bishop Canevin 25-14, 25-12, 25-18 in a convincing first-round victory in the PIAA Class 1A tournament on Tuesday night.
“It’s all about teamwork and moving the sets around,” said Conemaugh Township coach Laura Swank on what makes her team’s offense tick. “Timing the ball, getting up to the setter so we can generate our quick, fast offense.
“This team hasn’t reached their peak yet, and tonight, it was fun to watch their hard work and perseverance.”
Conemaugh Township (22-1), which won its first state playoff game in program history, will square off with District 9 champion Oswayo Valley, which beat District 7 runner-up Serra Catholic in five sets, in the quarterfinals on Saturday at a time and location to be determined.
The Indians extended their winning streak to 20 in remarkably quick fashion, dispatching the Crusaders in a match that took less than an hour to complete. and while the wins continue to mount, so does Conemaugh Township’s confidence level.
“This team is determined,” Swank said. “They look at their weaknesses and want them to become their strengths.”
Conemaugh Township trailed just three times, all three instances coming in the early stages of the first set.
A thunderous kill by senior Hannah Sodano, who recorded a team-high 12 kills and added nine digs, gave the Indians their first lead at 4-3 in the first set, and it never trailed again.
“We’re a team,” said Sodano on what has allowed Conemaugh Township to sustain success this season. “It’s just such a family here.
“There’s no one that’s like, ‘It’s my team or it’s her team.' It’s all together and we’re all here for the same goal.”
Senior Hannah Swank, who totaled a team-high 25 kills and 25 digs in Conemaugh Township’s four-set championship win over Shade last Thursday, picked up right where she left off with 11 kills, 11 digs and a match-high five aces, including back-to-back aces to close the first set.
Junior setter Alison Matera racked up 28 assists. Sophomore outside hitter Brianna Shetler provided 14 digs.
After being seeded fifth in the District 7 playoffs, Bishop Canevin (17-8), which had won five consecutive District 7 championships before this season, had to defeat Mapletown in the third-place consolation game to qualify for the state playoffs.
The Crusaders, who had five service errors in the first set alone, made far too many critical errors against the Indians, who seemingly capitalized on every one to build insurmountable leads in all three sets.
“We had a lot of trouble getting stuff together,” Bishop Canevin coach Angela Wyman said. “We put a lot of pressure on our offense when we couldn’t get our serving and our serve-receive moving the way that it needed to be.”
The Indians jumped out to a 5-0 lead to begin the second set, and it only ballooned from there after a quick 4-0 run pushed its advantage to 14-4.
Conemaugh Township held a lead as large as 12 in the final set before the Crusaders cut the deficit to six, 21-15, which forced the Indians to call their first and only timeout of the evening. But two kills from Sodano down the stretch prevented Bishop Canevin from prolonging the match.
“We generated this offense tonight. We were all on and everybody worked as a team,” said Laura Swank on what her team will have to continue to do moving forward. “We just gotta keep enhancing it.”
