MEYERSDALE, Pa. – Conemaugh Township junior quarterback Tanner Shirley accounted for four touchdowns and fellow junior Ethan Black compiled 172 receiving yards and four scores to lead an offensive outburst from the visitors.
The dynamic duo helped the Indians even their record with a 50-13 WestPAC victory at Meyersdale.
Conemaugh Township (3-3) went ahead 14-0 in the first quarter. After a Jackson Byer interception, the Indians struck first as Shirley hit Black for a short gain, but the junior speedster turned it into a 57-yard touchdown.
Black added a 19-yard run in the first. Caiden Mauzy made both extra points.
Meyersdale (0-8) responded with Daulton Sellers’ 3-yard scoring run in the second period. Trevar Gary’s kick cut the lead down to 14-7.
Conemaugh Township responded with 30 unanswered points to close the second quarter.
Black hauled in a 29-yard touchdown pass from Shirley, who threw for 233 yards. Brady Kist found paydirt from 2 yards out. Michael Shonko recorded a safety with a tackle in the end zone. Black caught a 26-yard scoring strike from Shirley, who gave the Indians a 44-7 halftime lead with a 9-yard touchdown run.
After a scoreless third frame, Sellers scored from 28 yards out for Meyersdale in the fourth quarter.
Conemaugh Township’s Zack Petree hauled in a 84-yard touchdown pass from Grady Haines to close the scoring.
Conemaugh Township hosts Conemaugh Valley next Friday. Meyersdale travels to Everett on Friday night.
