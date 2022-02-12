DAVIDSVILLE, Pa. – Stability is a rare commodity in today’s sports world.
A key pillar in helping the Conemaugh Township boys’ basketball achieve consistent success over the past five decades is retiring after this season.
David Jodon has served as the junior high coach for 39 seasons at his alma mater. His squad defeated arch-rival Windber 46-23 on Saturday afternoon in his final home game and was recognized before the varsity game for his contributions to the program.
“The game didn’t bother me as much as when it ended realizing, ‘Am I ready for this?’ It’s just time,” said Jodon, who has accumulated 495 victories. “It was emotional. Then to see a lot of the young guys that I had way back when, to see them come back, it’s just enjoyable.”
Witnessing former players become key members of the community makes Jodon proud of the type of influence he helped transform.
“We’ve had so many good young men and had so much success,” said Jodon, who noted assistant varsity coach Fred Mainhart and Pennsylvania state trooper Jeff Callihan were two of the many outstanding players he coached. “We have doctors around here. We have lawyers. Just to see them do so well, it’s just great.”
Jodon began his tenure during the 1983-84 season. Although it started out rocky, Jodon was able to adjust and help develop players that later contributed on the varsity level for the Indians. The results over the following 38 seasons have outweighed the sluggish first campaign.
“That first year, I was raw,” Jodon said. “We were 1-13. We didn’t have a lot of talent, but I’m sure a lot of the losses were my fault because I didn’t know what I was doing either. John Haines, the junior high coach at Shade, graduated from Conemaugh Township and he took me under his wing with my first couple years and taught me a lot. From that time, we just started getting better and better. The program was getting better and better.”
Jodon, 71, played under Joe Majer, who racked up a 607-300 record at Conemaugh Township and Johnstown Catholic. Majer led the Indians from 1955 through 1984. Scott Cable, Jodon’s high school teammate, was the varsity coach from 1984 through 2008 while compiling 417 victories. Current mentor Chuck Lesko took over in 2008. Conemaugh Township has maintained remarkable stability with only employing three varsity basketball coaches since 1955.
Lesko was an assistant coach under Jodon for 15 seasons.
“The experience was invaluable, immeasurable to work with a very fine man,” Lesko said. “As good as a coach and as much influence as he’s had on generations and generations of young men, to work with him was an invaluable experience. What he’s done for my career is give me confidence and allow me to really reach my potential. Coach Jodon has a lot to do with that, there’s no doubt about that. I think the world of the man. As good as a coach as he is, I don’t think you’ll ever find a better man than he is.”
‘The right way’
Jodon believes in doing simple things the right way. He focuses his coaching efforts on the very basics of the game of basketball.
“Coach was big on teaching the fundamentals and making sure kids did it right,” Lesko said. “He didn’t let kids get away with not doing things the right way. That is a staple of anybody that’s come through the program will tell you that. They know the fundamentals of basketball. Coach Jodon was a big influence on that.”
Being a steady influence on generations of Indians players didn’t go unnoticed to anyone who followed the program over the years.
“How do you sum up 39 years of consistency? Words can’t explain what a person like that means to your program and to me as a person,” Lesko said. “I just can’t express how much admiration and gratitude that I have for everything he’s done for all the student-athletes that have come through the program, myself included.”
‘Biggest thrill’
Over the years, Conemaugh Township has emerged as one of the most consistent programs in the area. The Indians won WestPAC titles in 2008, 2012, 2014 and 2019. They have claimed District 5 crowns in 1990, 2002, 2005, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2021.
Jodon has played a vital role in helping expand players’ skill sets over his 39 seasons. Building a solid foundation of fundamental skills has allowed players to take off at the high school level as they matured physically.
“He (Cable) took it over, he hired me and asked me to help him with the program, so we started at the seventh-grade level,” Jodon said. “We run the same system. It’s not as complicated as they get into the varsity level, but it’s the same plays that we run.”
Jodon pinpointed a few moments that have stood out over his distinguished career.
“I think I’ve had five or six undefeated seasons,” Jodon said. “There was one stretch where we had three years in a row. I think the biggest thrill I’ve had was back in the ‘90s (1991), we went to the western final and played at Pitt (Fitzgerald) field house. Every one of those kids played for me. It was just nice to see them all compete at that level and to have that much success on the basketball court.”
This season’s Indians are currently 17-2. Jodon coached every player on the current roster except for Greater Johnstown transfer John Updyke.
Coaching priorities
Jodon has also been a District 5 basketball official for the past 42 years, which included working with Rod Jarvis and Sam Zambanini. Making sure his players stayed on top of their studies remained Jodon’s top priority.
“First and foremost, I emphasize that I expect them to do their schoolwork,” Jodon said. “If they get behind in school, I tell them to miss practice. That has to come first because that’s going to be your life beyond basketball. Some will move on, but how many professional players have we ever had come out of this area? It’s a low number.”
Stressing defense was always important to Jodon.
“I tell them everybody can pick up the talent to learn how to shoot the ball and stuff, but it takes heart and desire to play defense,” Jodon said. “A lot of times, it doesn’t go over well, but that’s what we work on.”
Jodon thanked his wife, Marilyn, of 50 years for her continued support through the years. He expressed his gratitude to Frank Krevetski and Conemaugh Township’s school board, administrators, athletic directors and assistant coaches for their guidance.
