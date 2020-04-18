With some all high school winter sports playoffs coming to an abrupt and frustrating end, the Conemaugh Township rifle team feels fortunate to have squeezed in the end of its season, including the postseason meets, before things took a bad turn.
Like basketball, swimming and wrestling, the team’s regular season starts in early December, but ends its postseason by March.
“I’m glad we got it in. If we hadn’t have gotten it in I would’ve definitely been sad about it,” senior Ally Forish said.
She added that the team also went to the state prone match in Everett.
“We didn’t get our scores back from that yet, and I don’t know when we will, now,” Forish said.
Forish and her teammates had a great season, claiming a WestPAC title along with Meyersdale and North Star, and sending shooters to February’s state meet in Meyersdale where they competed in small bore and air rifle events, taking third place in both behind Everett and Dubois.
Senior Logan Marisa being named to the WestPAC student-athlete team was an added bonus this season.
“We won the WestPAC every year that I’ve been on the team since freshman year,” Forish said (they tied with other teams), adding that she feels the rifle team was more fortunate than most.
“We were fine, but we didn’t have our rifle banquet because of this thing.” She also said the team has yet to get their WestPAC medals or awards due to the pandemic.
Forish’s teammate Kate Weakland expressed that she too was grateful the season ended when it did.
“Thankfully, we got it in, unlike spring sports,” Weakland said.
“So that was something I was super glad about, because that’s kind of like the only sport I excelled at.”
She is discouraged that she did not have a chance to participate in her final year of track and field, where she has competed in javelin and discus since she was a freshman, and was looking forward to trying running events.
She’s also missing out on a European field trip, which has been pushed back far enough to interfere with her commitment to the U.S. Army National Guard, where she will begin basic training in June.
“Ever since I was a little girl I was always hunting and shooting guns,” Weakland said. “I joined rifle, and I always wanted to enlist in the military; having that experience with guns and knowing how to keep calm – discipline is something that’s super important with rifle, so learning that discipline – everything that I’ve learned from high school rifle will definitely carry over to basic training.”
Proper form, concentration, focused breathing, and squeezing triggers through slow and steady heartbeats; those lessons learned are unique to the rifle range, and Weakland speaks highly of the invaluable knowledge that she’s picked up.
“It’s something I can always carry with me,” Weakland said.
