SOMERSET, Pa. – The Conemaugh Township golf team carded a score of 341 to repeat as WestPAC champions on Friday at Somerset Country Club.
The Indians are 12-0 in WestPAC play and defeated Rockwood by 37 strokes. Portage came in third place with a 384.
Conemaugh Township junior Jack Ankeny shot a 7-over 79 to earn medalist honors. He was runner-up last year behind PIAA champion Vileska Gelpi, a Rockwood graduate and freshman at North Carolina A&T. Portage's George Kissell shot an 82 to claim second place. Conemaugh Township sophomore Sam Sharbaugh carded an 84 to finish in third place.
Conemaugh Township's lineup was rounded out by Jackson Byer (88) and Austin Ricotta (90).
Team standings:
1. Conemaugh Township (341): Jack Ankeny 79, Sam Sharbaugh 84, Jackson Byer 88, Austin Ricotta 90.
2. Rockwood (378): Jonathan Felesky 87, Maddox Sanner 91, Ian Reilly 96, Alex Barclay 104.
3. Portage Area (384): George Kissell 82, Nathan Moore 95, Isaac Jubina 102, Nathan Krisko 105.
4. Shanksville-Stonycreek (426): Zach Hemminger 93, Caleb Leonard 104, Alec Thiele 107, Owen Boozer 122.
5. Conemaugh Valley (429): Logan Angus 98, Hayden Lucas 107, Jeff Fyock 110, Will Horner 114.
6. North Star (451): Colton Steltzer 97, Ethan Ash 117, Matt Daly 117, Parker Scherer 120.
7. Ferndale Area (532): Josh Mitchell 122, Owen Rutledge 132, Caleb Fenton 134, Evan Mardis 144.
