DAVIDSVILLE, Pa. – Tanner Shirley passed for 208 yards and a touchdown, while teammate Jon Updyke scored twice while hauling in eight passes for 126 yards to lead the Conemaugh Township Indians to a 35-7 victory over the visiting Meyersdale Red Raiders.
Conemaugh Township coach Tony Penna Jr. appreciated the effort by his team, but also expects more from them.
“We have a lot of things to clean up this week, and it’s a really tough road trip to West Branch this coming week we have to prepare for,” Penna said.
“Meyersdale is a big team that played us very physical, so we have a bunch of bumps and bruises to heal up. As for the duo, Tanner and Jon are students of the game, and they are probably the most dangerous when things do not go right.
“They just keep making plays back there. We are hoping we can get balanced enough that we will be hard to stop.”
The Indians received the ball to start the game, and the Red Raiders stood tall with an impressive three–and-out actually pushing Conemaugh Township backwards to set up the Meyersdale offense in good field possession at their own 42-yard line.
On third-and-2, senior Daulton Sellers broke a long run down the left sideline, but the Indians’s Ethan Black chased Sellers down and forced a fumble, which was recovered by Conemaugh Township (4-0).
Shirley went to work in the air connecting with four different receivers on the drive, but as the Indians moved inside the red zone Shirley punched it in from 11 yards out to give the Indians the early 7-0 lead.
The Red Raiders tried to answer the Conemaugh Township score, holding the ball for 11 plays, with the tough running from Bryson Hetz doing much of the damage, but the Indians defense held as the ball approached their own 20 yard forcing the turnover on downs.
On the next offensive play for Conemaugh Township, Shirley was picked off by Lance Jones to give the ball and momentum back to the Red Raiders as the first quarter came to an end.
Meyersdale was unable to do anything with the ball on the possession, and Conemaugh Township than pieced together an eight-play drive capped by Dave Leipchack’s carry off right tackle from 6 yards out to make it 14-0.
As the second quarter progressed, both teams seemed to settle in on defense up until the final series of the half when the Indians went to the air. Shirley found Jon Updyke for a 35-yard strike to make it 21-0 at the half.
The only score of the third quarter came on a 7-yard run by Updyke, and in the fourth quarter the Black carried several defenders into the end zone from 7 yards out to give Conemaugh Township a 35-0 lead.
A late 28-yard score by Meyersdale’s Malachi Carr set the final.
Conemaugh Township’s Updyke knows the sledding will get tougher as the season goes on with key games against Berlin Brothersvalley and Windber still on the slate, but first a long trip to West Branch awaits.
“Coach is calling the right plays and putting us in the right spots,” said Updyke.
“As these games keep getting tougher, we have to stay focused and just stay locked in to be the team we know we can be.”
Meyersdale coach Ryan Donaldson is taking positives away from how the team started out and improved on the ground since last week.
“We came out early ready to play ball,” said coach Donaldson.
“Our ability to run the ball was back this week, after a down week last week. We just must learn to continue with the same momentum, and intensity we start the game with for 60 minutes.”
Meyersdale (0-4) will host Conemaugh Valley next week.
