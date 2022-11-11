Saturday’s PIAA Class 1A quarterfinal match marks the furthest juncture in which the Conemaugh Township and Oswayo Valley volleyball teams have ever advanced in the PIAA tournament.
Conemaugh Township won its second District 5 title in history on Nov. 2. On Tuesday, the Indians earned their first state playoff victory in program history.
This is all new as well for Oswayo Valley, the unbeaten District 9 champions. The Green Wave claimed their first district title and state playoff victory within a span of five days.
A trip to the PIAA Class 1A semifinals awaits the winner of the noon match at St. Marys Area High School. Conemaugh Township, ranked No. 8 in Class 1A by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association, is 22-1 and riding a 20-game winning streak. Oswayo Valley, ranked No. 6 in the poll, is 23-0.
On Tuesday, WestPAC champion Conemaugh Township swept District 7 No. 3 seed Bishop Canevin. Senior Hannah Sodano provided 12 kills and nine digs for the 22-1 Indians. Senior Hannah Swank, a Bloomsburg commit who compiled 25 kills and 25 digs in the District 5 championship match against Shade, netted 11 kills, 11 digs and five aces. Junior setter Alison Matera dished out 28 assists, and sophomore Brianna Shetler amassed 14 digs.
Oswayo Valley outlasted Serra Catholic in five sets in Tuesday’s first-round matchup. The Green Wave led 2-0, but Serra Catholic took the next two sets. Oswayo Valley won the final set 15-13. Junior Olivia Cook totaled 23 kills, 11 digs and four blocks for the Green Wave. Senior Avaree Kellert netted 27 digs, 21 kills and three blocks. Senior Trinity Lundy amassed 48 assists and nine digs, and senior Praylan Perkins added 25 digs.
For the season, Swank leads Conemaugh Township with 306 kills and 38 blocks. The senior also has 198 digs and 38 aces. Matera has collected 731 assists and 32 aces. Sodano has 205 digs, 175 kills and 58 aces.
Junior Kendra Huber has 135 kills, 43 aces and 36 blocks, and sophomore Ava Byer has 202 digs and 115 kills. Shetler has 193 digs.
Saturday’s winner will meet the victor of Homer-Center vs. Maplewood on Tuesday.
Soccer
High School Boys
Also on Saturday, Bedford battles District 10 champion Mercyhurst Prep in a Class 2A quarterfinal match at 2 p.m. at North Allegheny High School.
The Bisons have outscored their two previous opponents 9-0 after edging Somerset 0-0 (6-5 in penalty kick) to earn the District 5 crown. Junior Cole Taylor scored all four goals in a 4-0 triumph over St. Marys in the subregional title game on Nov. 3.
Bedford (20-1-1) scored four goals in the second half, including three in a span of 3:26, of Tuesday’s 5-0 victory over Beaver. Junior Chase Bussard scored his team’s first two goals. Taylor added a pair of goals, and freshman Owen Lantz buried a marker. Senior Layne Richardson posted his second straight shutout.
Taylor has 47 goals, a Bedford single-season record.
Mercyhurst Prep (17-3-1) defeated Quaker Valley 3-3 (5-4 in penalty kicks) in Tuesday’s PIAA first-round game. The Lakers are 7-0-1 in their past eight games. Mercyhurst Prep has not lost since dropping a 2-0 decision to General McLane on Sept. 26.
Bedford dropped its first game of the season to Everett on Aug. 29, but the Bisons have gone 20-0-1 since. The Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champions have outscored their opponents 143-13 this fall.
Saturday’s winner will await the victor of Harbor Creek vs. Lancaster Catholic on Tuesday.
