The high school athletic conference carousel continued on Tuesday as Conemaugh Township announced its plans to join the Heritage Conference in the 2023-24 academic year.
The agenda for Tuesday night’s meeting of the North Star School District Board of Directors included a recommendation “to withdraw from the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference and enter into the Inter-County Conference beginning the 2023-24 school year.”
“I think the values of what Conemaugh Township is seeking for their students, not only their student-athletes – the opportunities the Heritigage provides in the athletics and arts was appealing to them,” Heritage Conference President Jody Rainey said Tuesday afternoon. “Their values and their desire to provide the best opportunities to all students to have positive experiences fits our mission.”
Conemaugh Township and North Star followed two current WestPAC schools in the group dubbed as the Somerset County Five to rethink an earlier decision to join the expanding Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference.
Meyersdale Area and Berlin Brothersvalley, border rival school districts, each announced last week plans to join the Inter-County Conference in all sports after previously agreeing to join the LHAC in February.
The other member of that county group, Windber, voted to accept an invitation to join the LHAC in February.
“We look forward to working with all that decide to join the LHAC,” said Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference Chairman Scott Close of Somerset High. “Once it is determined who all will be joining the league, we will work on finalizing sections and schedules for the 2023-24 season.”
The LHAC extended invitations to 14 schools on March 7 and could have expanded to as many as 27 members had all of those invitations been accepted.
Close said he expects the conference to have at least 20 members, perhaps more, even with those that backed out of apparent earlier commitments.
Currently, the LHAC consists of 13 schools, with 12 playing football because Bishop Carroll Catholic participates in a co-op with Bishop McCort Catholic in that sport.
With the addition of Portage High in 2022-23 and the pending additions of Conemaugh Valley and Conemaugh Township in 2023-24, the Heritage Conference will eventually have 12 members, all with football programs.
“We’re very excited to have an even number of teams,” Rainey said. “It makes things easier in a lot of ways. But I’ve talked before about how we need to be very selective about who we’re bringing in.
“Conemaugh Township fits. The size of their school and their competitiveness fits well with our teams. It strengthens our conference in the athletic realm.”
Rainey said he has known Conemaugh Township Superintendent T.J. Kakabar for many years and he established a positive working relationship with Principal Jim Foster while working on presenting the Appalachian Bowl between the Heritage Conference and WestPAC winners since 2016.
“The Heritage Conference not only provides our student-athletes competitive opportunities, but the Heritage also provides unique opportunities and the platform for all Conemaugh Township students to share and grow their talents in the academics and arts,” Foster said. “Being inclusive, recognizing and celebrating all students made the decision to join the Heritage Conference the best decision for Conemaugh Township. We look forward to contributing to the continued success of the Heritage Conference.”
The Heritage Conference in 2022-23 will include: Cambria Heights; Homer-Center; Marion Center; Northern Cambria; Penns Manor; Purchase Line; Portage; River Valley; United (which co-ops with Blacklick Valley in football); and West Shamokin. Conemaugh Township and Conemaugh Valley will officially join in athletics in 2023-24.
“We’re always open to listening. I think we’re very happy where we’re at with 12 members,” the Heritage’s Rainey said of potentially adding more members. “You start asking the question, ‘How big is too big?’ Not only in the number of schools but also geographically.”
The current LHAC members include: Bedford; Bishop Carroll Catholic (in all sports except football); Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic; Bishop McCort Catholic; Central; Central Cambria; Chestnut Ridge; Forest Hills; Greater Johnstown; Penn Cambria; Richland; Somerset; and Westmont Hilltop.
The 2021-22 Inter-County Conference (ICC) consists of: North members–Bellwood-Antis; Curwensville; Glendale; Juniata Valley; Moshannon Valley; Mount Union; West Branch; and Williamsburg; and South members–Claysburg-Kimmel; Everett; Fannett-Metal; Forbes Road; McConnellsburg; Northern Bedford; Southern Fulton; Southern Huntingdon; and Tussey Mountain.
Fannett-Metal, Forbes Road, McConnellsburg and Southern Fulton do not have football programs, and Williamsburg participates in a co-op with Juniata Valley on the gridiron.
The WestPAC will lose its football members by 2023-24, although Shade’s Paul Leonard said the conference’s remaining non-football members plan to continue playing in other sports.
