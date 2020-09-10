Conemaugh Township’s outlook heading into Tony Penna Jr.’s second season as head coach is Rosey.
Senior Seth Rosey will play a key role as the Indians look to bounce back from a 3-7 record.
He led the Indians with 662 rushing yards and eight touchdowns a season ago, when he was an Honorable Mention selection to The Tribune-Democrat’s All-Area Team. On defense, he recorded four sacks and 24 tackles as a junior. Those are respectable numbers for most players but it represented a dip from his sophomore season, when he was a First Team All-Area pick after making 80 tackles and an impressive 13 sacks from his defensive end position.
Penna said there were several factors that led to the decline in production.
“He played and played hard,” Penna said. “He became the guy that people tried to stop. … We used him out in the flats and at linebacker. He pressured a lot but, at the same time, people did not have to throw on us as much. I think that hurt his stats as much as anything.”
This year, a leaner Rosey will shift to outside linebacker full-time. At 5-foot-6, 170 pounds, he’s agile enough to cover opposing slot receivers.
“Last year, I was very top-heavy,” said Rosey, who dedicated his offseason to changing his body composition. “I wasn’t as fast as I’d like to have been. I lost about 30 pounds and kept my strength. My squat and my bench went up, and I got a lot quicker.”
Rosey’s work ethic was a key factor for the Indians as the COVID-19 outbreak limited what they could do in terms of offseason workouts.
“It’s contagious,” Penna said of the senior’s enthusiasm. “There are a lot of guys that follow him.
“He held workouts during the pandemic when we weren’t able to. It’s something not all kids are crazy about doing. I see them getting closer as a unit, which is something that had to grow, too.”
Rosey, who hopes to play college football, is just as versatile on offense as he is on defense.
A sprinter for the Indians track and field team, Rosey has rushed for 1,142 yards and 15 touchdowns during his career but he’s not just a speedster. He holds the school’s squat record and is just as eager to block from the fullback position as he is to carry the ball as a tailback. His hands have improved enough to line up at slot receiver on occasion.
“I pride myself on that,” Rosey said. “Not many people can say they can play that many different positions in high school.”
For Penna, the key to Rosey’s success is simple.
“He’s tough as nails,” Penna said. “He’s just an incredibly hard worker. We’re done with a workout and he’s running stairs. I’m excited to see how that pans out on the field.”
Rosey expects to see improvement from himself and his team, but mostly he’s just happy that games that were in danger of being wiped out by the pandemic are back on, at least for now.
“I just want to have a season,” he said. “I don’t want it to get cut short. I’d like everyone to perform well, but I’d like to prove to myself that I did my best my senior year and did all that I possibly could.”
