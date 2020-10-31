ARMAGH – United’s Hunter Cameron won the battle of the workhorse running backs, but Conemaugh Township won the bigger battle, defeating United, 35-14, Friday night in a nonconference game at Thomas J. Madill Field.
Cameron got his money’s worth on a bittersweet night for the senior tailback, as United played its final game of the season and Cameron competed in the final game of his career. He rushed for 237 yards on 34 carries and one touchdown, and padded his career rushing record.
“I owe it to my linemen,” Cameron said. “Every single time I get the ball, I’m going to run non-stop for them. I don’t care about any record. I don’t care about anything. I just care about all these men right here. They’re all my brothers and I’m going to miss them most of all.”
Cameron needed 133 yards to ascend to the top of the Lions rushing list and he blew past it before halftime. Cameron hit the mark on a 23-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter. He took his last handoff halfway through the fourth quarter and finished with 4,873 yards.
“He’s a kid who never quits,” said United coach Frank Marabito. “He’d be the first one to give up any record (for more wins). As a coach, it’s once in a lifetime when you see a running back like that. … He wanted it tonight and he definitely got it.”
Seth Rosey didn’t set any records and he carried 10 fewer times than Cameron for 65 fewer yards, but he scored three touchdowns and that made the difference.
“The line does a great job, but Seth ran so hard tonight,” said Conemaugh Township coach Tony Penna Jr. “I don’t think the first guy got him all night long. He just really ran hard and trusted his blockers. It was an outstanding individual effort.”
United (1-7) scored on the game’s first drive, as Cameron set the tone with 72 yards on six carries and quarterback Eli Clevenger plunged in on a 1-yard dive.
Conemaugh Township (4-3) answered on its first possession with a 10-play march of 66 yards, capped with a 2-yard run by Rosey.
The Indians took over, scoring on their next two possessions. Early in the second quarter, Ethan Black escaped two tackles on a 36-yard touchdown reception.
Owen Tomb scored on the next series on a 2-yard run, and Conemaugh Township led, 21-6, just four minutes into the quarter.
Cameron’s number was called on 10 of 11 plays on United’s next possession, and he blasted through a hole on the left side to score on a 23-yard run with 1:53 left in the half. Conemaugh Township’s lead slipped to 21-14.
United successfully stopped Conemaugh Township’s opening possession of the second half on four downs, but the Lions couldn’t complete the turnaround. With Cameron leading the way again, United marched 45 yards on 11 plays. Cameron took nine handoffs on the drive, but it ended on a 2-yard loss by Jacob Boring on a jet sweep.
Conemaugh Township took over on downs and covered 60 yards on eight plays, capped by Rosey’s 11-yard run.
“We felt we had to stop that (opening) drive in the second half and we did,” Marabito said. “We fell short, not punching it in, and they went down and scored. It’s been the story of our season.”
Rosey took it in one more time on a 27-yard run with 2:16 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Conemaugh Township finishes the season at home against North Star next Friday.
